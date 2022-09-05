Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor .Simon Bosher, leader of Portsmouth Conservative group Picture Ian Hargreaves (180470-1)

Councillor Simon Bosher, leader of Portsmouth Conservative group and longstanding politician representing Drayton and Farlington, was speaking out as businesses from across his ward warned they were struggling to make ends meet.

Cllr Bosher accused the Liberal Democrat administration of Portsmouth City Council of focusing its resources on the south of the city.

Calling on civic chiefs to do more for wards like Cosham, Paulsgrove and Drayton and Farlington, Cllr Bosher said: ‘The council needs a city-wide strategy. Unfortunately we have an administration that is very Southsea centric.

‘There are areas in the city - Drayton and Farlington, Paulsgrove and Cosham - that are neglected because they are not Lib Dem wards.

‘The Lib Dems have this perception that Drayton and Farlington is some sort of uber rich area. It isn’t. We still have families and elderly residents who are perhaps living on their own who are asset rich but significantly cash poor. Portsmouth City Council doesn’t recognise that.’

Cllr Bosher added: ‘I have been a councillor now for just over 20 years. For 16 years it’s been a Lib Dem admin. Actually getting them to do something in the northern ward has been extraordinarily difficult.’

The Tory added he was worried about the future of independent traders.

He said: ‘I really do fear for them. It’s becoming harder and harder for them to absorb soaring costs.