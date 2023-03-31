News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Attempted murder accused Majid Motamedi appears in court over 'serious' Southsea double woman attack

A man accused of attempted murder after a woman was left with serious injuries caused by a knife has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:28 BST

Majid Motamedi, of Craneswater Park, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after the incident at an address in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, yesterday around 1pm.

The 52-year-old is accused of causing ‘serious’ knife injuries to the woman that were not life threatening. A second woman was also allegedly attacked in the same building during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Gang jailed for 33 years

Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
Most Popular

Appearing before magistrates charged with attempted murder and assault by beating, Motamedi did not enter pleas before he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 2.

Hampshire police previously said in a statement: ‘We were called at 12.50pm on Thursday, March 30, to an address in Devonshire Avenue after a woman sustained a number of injuries alleged to have been caused by a knife. The injuries are serious but not life-threatening.’