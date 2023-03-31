Attempted murder accused Majid Motamedi appears in court over 'serious' Southsea double woman attack
A man accused of attempted murder after a woman was left with serious injuries caused by a knife has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.
Majid Motamedi, of Craneswater Park, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after the incident at an address in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, yesterday around 1pm.
The 52-year-old is accused of causing ‘serious’ knife injuries to the woman that were not life threatening. A second woman was also allegedly attacked in the same building during the incident.
Appearing before magistrates charged with attempted murder and assault by beating, Motamedi did not enter pleas before he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 2.
Hampshire police previously said in a statement: ‘We were called at 12.50pm on Thursday, March 30, to an address in Devonshire Avenue after a woman sustained a number of injuries alleged to have been caused by a knife. The injuries are serious but not life-threatening.’