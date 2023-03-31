The 52-year-old is accused of causing ‘serious’ knife injuries to the woman that were not life threatening. A second woman was also allegedly attacked in the same building during the incident.

Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey

Appearing before magistrates charged with attempted murder and assault by beating, Motamedi did not enter pleas before he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 2.