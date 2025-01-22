Clean Air South reveals urgent need for action on Portsmouth’s air pollution

Aerial of Portsmouth

A recent Clean Air South report has explored the causes, impacts, and potential solutions for Portsmouth's poor air quality.

A group of experts, local leaders, and industry professionals, led by the University of Southampton and Wessex Health Partners, make up the initiative "Clean Air South”.

The consortium aims to address the harmful health effects and economic costs of poor air quality in the region.

Recently, the initiative published a report, titled an “evidence-based exploration of air quality in the Central South and how we might improve it”.

A major health risk

Fine particulate matter, a type of air pollution, is harmful even at low levels. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says its impact on health is as severe as smoking. In Hampshire, air pollution is a serious issue, especially in Portsmouth and Southampton, where traffic congestion and port activities contribute to the problem.

In Portsmouth, 6.2 per cent of deaths in 2022 were linked to long-term exposure to air pollution. While both cities have made progress toward meeting government targets, researchers warn these goals are too low. WHO recommends a limit of five microns per cubic metre for fine particulate matter, much stricter than the UK Government’s limit of twenty microns per cubic metre.

Unequal impact on communities

The effects of air pollution are not felt equally. People in disadvantaged communities face higher exposure due to living near busy roads, having fewer green spaces, and residing in crowded areas. Children are especially at risk, as their developing lungs and organs are more vulnerable.

Every new school in Britain is now being built in areas with unsafe air pollution levels. The report highlights this as a matter of fairness, stating: “Those who contribute least to the problem in their day-to-day activities bear the greatest burdens.”

Economic costs

Air pollution comes at a high price. In 2012, the UK economy lost £2.7bn due to illnesses caused by air pollution. Over 18 years, the NHS and social care systems could spend up to £18.57bn on diseases linked to air pollution. Studies show reducing pollution would save money in the long run by improving productivity and lowering healthcare costs.

Local challenges and efforts

Portsmouth faces unique issues due to its dense population and limited road access, while port activities in both cities contribute to air pollution. Some solutions, such as providing shore power for docked ships to reduce emissions, are being implemented. However, uptake has been low due to high costs. For instance, only 10 per cent of cruise ships used shore power in Southampton in 2022.

Portsmouth currently has five active Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs), designated as pollution hot spots where air quality is expected to breach set targets. Initially, 13 AQMAs were established in 2005, but eight were revoked by 2009.

Clean Air South promotes both quick actions and long-term solutions. Immediate steps include educating healthcare workers about air pollution’s effects and involving local residents in monitoring air quality. However, lasting change will require policies that address housing, transport, and industrial emissions at local and national levels.

The need for better data

One challenge is the lack of detailed local data to guide decision-making. While studies show the health and economic effects of air pollution on a broad scale, understanding specific regional issues is crucial. Further research is needed to explore how behaviour can be changed and inequalities reduced.

The initiative also calls on the private businesses, stating many of the “levers to drive meaningful change lie within the private sector”. However, it emphasises that government oversight is essential to ensure these efforts are effective and fair.

A call to action

With air pollution linked to thousands of premature deaths each year in the UK, Clean Air South stresses the urgency of tackling this issue. The report concludes: “Achieving the Government’s objectives is an important step in preventing harm to public health, but local authorities should aspire to reach the WHO guidelines.”