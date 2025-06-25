Clean air zone to stay in place as city nears pollution goal
At a cabinet meeting this week, councillors discussed a new report showing the city is making steady progress in tackling nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).
The CAZ, introduced in late 2021, covers part of Portsea Island. It charges older, more polluting buses, coaches, lorries, and taxis to enter the area. Private cars and vans don’t have to pay.
A recent study found that almost all vehicles driving through the zone now meet clean air standards - with less than 1 per cent of vehicles still needing to pay.
The study also showed that traffic in the zone is responsible for over half of the NO₂ pollution in the worst-affected areas. However, the number of older diesel vehicles is going down, and more clean vehicles – like electric and modern Euro 6 diesels – are being used.
If this trend continues, the city could meet air quality limits by late 2025 or 2026, even without extra measures.
However, the council must prove that air pollution stays within legal levels for two full years before the government will consider the problem solved.
Behavioural changes were proposed to the government, along with funding requests, but the Department for Transport turned them down, citing insufficient value for money “especially given how close Portsmouth is to achieving success".
Councillor Lee Hunt said the report "vindicates our stance", defending the decision not to introduce a city-wide Clean Air Zone and warning that “the poorest people” would have been hit hardest.
Cllr Peter Candlish said the government had “commended our much wider approach” to tackling pollution. However, he was “disappointed” the government hadn’t funded the “behavioural changes” needed for lasting improvements.
Council Leader Steve Pitt warned that legal compliance doesn’t mean people won’t “suffer from the ill-effects” of pollution. He said this wasn’t about “getting to compliance and stopping”, but about using “every method available” to keep improving air quality.
