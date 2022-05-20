Cllr Diana Patrick is sworn in as Mayor of Havant - the first person to serve a second term

Taking over from Rosy Raines, Cllr Patrick is the first councillor since Havant became a borough in 1974 to serve a second term as mayor.

When addressing the council, Cllr Patrick said: ‘I would like to welcome our newly elected councillors and very much look forward to working with them over the coming year.

Havant Mayor, Diana Patrick and Cllr Rosy Raines Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are all exceptionally fortunate to live in the borough. We have everything anyone could want at hand, glorious countryside and hills for walkers, our coast and watersports available, retail therapy at nearby Chichester Portsmouth and Southampton and history with our forts, docklands and naval connections.

‘I was particularly privileged in my first term and we held the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Southsea Common.

‘On that day I had two extraordinary experiences, I shook hands with an American president Donald Trump and I followed Jeremy Corbyn into a portable toilet. To this day I'm not quite sure which was the most disturbing.’

Cllr Lulu Bowerman proposed Cllr Patrick and said: ‘Diana has come from a service background with her father as an army doctor who travelled with his family all over the world including to warzones.

Havant Mayor, Diana Patrick giving a speech Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘She has a strong sense of duty and wishes to serve and look after others.

‘I know this role means so much to her as it embodies values and opportunities that have been important to her all her life.’

The mayor will support two charitable causes; Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association and Dementia Friendly Hampshire.