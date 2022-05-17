Cllr Hugh Mason and Marie Costa sworn in as Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth

Taking over from three-time position holder Frank Jonas, Cllr Mason said at Tuesday's mayor-making ceremony that he was taking on the role 'in very challenging times' and would prioritise the promotion of businesses in the city.

'The peace of Europe is more fragile now than it has been at any time since I was a child,' he said. 'We are living with the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, and the challenges of defining the United Kingdom's place in a post-Brexit world.

Lady Mayoress Marie Costa with Lord Mayor Hugh Mason Picture: Habibur Rahman

'We face special challenges of rising sea levels resulting from climate change and the way in which we all live and work is changing rapidly as a consequence of unprecedented technological change.

'These things present challenges for our city but they also present opportunities. I intend to make it a priority of my year in office, to work with people who are driving forward our global economy, in trade, in commerce, in retailing, in education, recreation and especially in manufacturing.'

Cllr Mason was nominated by council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson who said his experience in politics and knowledge of the city made him the ideal choice to take on the role.

Over the course of the next year he will support two charitable causes: the first to raise funds for a Hovermatt air transfer system for the Rheumatology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital and the second to provide funds to support vulnerable women in the city.

And in a first, his Lady Mayoress for the year, Marie Costa, will also support Aurora New Dawn as her nominated charity.

Ms Costa was chosen by Cllr Mason to support him due to the limited availability of his wife, Dinah Grace Akello, a Ugandan politician, who most recently served as the country's high commissioner in New Delhi.

The deputy lord mayor for 2022/23, Tom Coles, was also elected at Tuesday's meeting while civic awards were presented to four people.