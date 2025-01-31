Community inclusion grants open for applications in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth City Council has relaunched its Community Inclusion Grant Scheme, offering funding to local groups working to challenge inequality, promote equality, and celebrate diversity.

First introduced in 2022, the scheme has already provided over £60,000 in funding to support 64 community projects across two years. The latest round of funding opened on 27 January, with applications accepted until 16 March.

As in previous years, applications will be assessed by council officers who specialise in equalities, diversity, inclusion, and community engagement.

Groups whose applications are unsuccessful will receive guidance on alternative funding opportunities through HIVE Portsmouth, a local organisation that helps connect community projects with financial support.

Councillor Chris Atwell highlighted the impact of the scheme:"As cabinet member it’s a real privilege to be able to go out and see some of the projects that the recipients are delivering."

"The breadth of work that people are doing across the city to make sure that people feel welcome here is really outstanding."

"If we can do our little bit to support their work then I think that's a good thing."

Councillor George Fielding also acknowledged the importance of investing in equality, diversity, and inclusion: "I wanted to thank the teams for the work they’re doing."

"It’s vitally important that we have support in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion because over the pond things are being ripped apart in that respect."

Community and voluntary groups interested in applying for funding can find more information on the Portsmouth City Council website.