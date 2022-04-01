Concerns raised over 1,250-home development just south of Fareham off Longfield Avenue
Plans for a 1,250-home development have raised fears over traffic congestion and ‘poor’ public transport links.
Fareham Borough Council, developers and a landowner signed a statement of common ground for the development of land south of Longfield Avenue in February.
John Vivian, co-ordinator for Transport Action Group Fareham and Gosport said: ‘We are not very keen on the potential of traffic problems in this area as Longfield is a well-known hotspot when you consider its links from Newgate Lane to Hollam Drive.
‘With no thought about people without access to motor vehicles these plans are not for the locals who live here.
‘Access to public transport is very poor with only the X4 or the two-hourly service to Asda which uses the express bus link and then goes to Hill Head.
‘There seems to be no thought about public transport, all is for the motor car and a handful of cycles.
‘Walking and the ability to be able to walk through to Stubbington is a form of transport and should be encouraged.
‘Rather than building let's see some planning to make bus services more reliable and this area is particularly poorly served. There will be a lot of opposition from the Green lobby to these proposals.’
Councillor Seán Woodward, leader of the council said the development is a sustainable urban extension of Longfield Ave.
‘The site’s location affords it good accessibility to neighbouring Fareham and offers opportunities to provide walking and cycling links that connect to the town centre itself and to other nearby services and facilities, including the Eclipse Busway,’ he said.
‘A key design feature of the vision for the site is that of a “10-minute” compact, permeable neighbourhood structure which provides high quality, connected streets and spaces promoting active travel.
‘The site also adjoins the existing bus routes that provide regular and convenient services to destinations including the town centre, and access to bus stops will be a focus of the development design.’