Plans for 1,250 homes south of Fareham take a step forward

Fareham Borough Council, Hallam Land Management Ltd, and Ms Susan Williams (the landowner) have all signed a statement of common ground for the development of land south of Longfield Ave.

The vision includes the provision of 1,250 homes of which 40 per cent will be affordable, specialist elderly persons care accommodation, pedestrian and cycle links and new community facilities such as a primary school and a sports hub.

The statement of common ground describes the development as a ‘high-quality place for all people; a balanced, safe and connected community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for 1,250 homes off Longfield Avenue in Fareham

‘It will be a place with an accessible heart, of quality buildings and open spaces that enables all its residents and visitors to meet, congregate, interact, shop, work and play.

‘A place that provides for the day to day needs of residents and encourages a healthy lifestyle.

‘Development to the south of Fareham will include a mixture of high-quality natural greenspace which serves a range of functions including biodiversity enhancement, habitat creation and amenity space for residents.

‘All parties are committed to the concept of a 10-minute walkable neighbourhood.

'Such that all facilities required to maintain a healthy community, namely open space, education, healthcare and convenience shopping, all fall within an easy walk of each home.’

There is currently a planning application for 1,200 homes on the site that was submitted by Hallam Land Management Ltd in 2020.