Concerns raised over a new 1,200 home development that could ‘threaten’ the gap between Fareham, Gosport and Stubbington

Members of the Green Party, a council leader and a local MP have all weighed in on the proposed development on land south of Longfield Avenue in Fareham.

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport said she strongly opposes any housing developments which threaten the strategic gap.

‘I have formally objected to this application,’ she said.

Plans for 1,250 homes off Longfield Avenue in Fareham

‘I am committed to protecting the gap and will continue to campaign against any future plans to use the space for housing developments.’

The Fareham and Gosport Green Party also voiced their opposition to the proposal in a policy statement: ‘Once the Stubbington bypass is open we suspect the plan is for both Fareham and Gosport Borough Councils to build as many homes as possible on the strategic gap.

‘Without consideration for an improved public transport system or the impact on the local environment, with Fareham having a higher than average air pollution problem.

‘An increase in homes will also impact on sewage issues and increase the likelihood of more raw sewage being leaked into the Alver River and Stokes Bay following any heavy rain.’

Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said the site is a proposed allocation for 1,250 homes in Fareham’s local plan.

‘The new local plan aims to meet very high housing need figures set by the government and the council has worked hard to only put forward sites where those developments can be sustainable,’ he said.

‘Land south of Longfield Avenue is considered a suitable extension to the south of Fareham and will bring with it numerous benefits to existing residents.

‘The council has worked hard alongside Natural England to ensure any potential effects on protected species such as Solent Waders, or water quality in the Solent has been addressed in the masterplan.

‘The council has also considered the impact on the Strategic Gap very carefully which is why the masterplan shows a design that retains the long views into the wider countryside - development can be accommodated in this area without undermining the integrity of the whole gap.’