Plans for a new pizzeria at the site of the former Restaurant 27 have raised concerns among local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee will review the application for the pizza restaurant on South Parade, Southsea. Originally the applicant asked for a 1am closing time from Monday to Sunday but after several objections from locals, the applicant revised the opening hours from 11am to 11pm.

Despite the revisions, the application still faces objections from local residents. Initially, 19 residents raised concerns about the hours of operation, seven-day trading, off-sales, noise, and potential anti-social behaviour.

Following the reduced opening hours, five residents withdrew their objections, but 14 remain opposed, mainly due to the impact on the residential area.

Restaurant 27 in Southsea has been sold to a private owner who is planning to transform the venue into an Italian eatery. Picture: Christies & Co and Savills

One resident said: “We are concerned, as immediate neighbours, regarding potential disturbance caused to the area. This is a 100 per cent residential area in close proximity to the restaurant, we share common areas. The previous restaurant, whilst having extended hours, never caused any disturbance as a consequence of the respect the restaurant leadership had for the neighbours and the clientele that dined there. With a change of leadership and without knowing the clientele there is a huge risk that this could change and the restaurant becomes a nuisance as a consequence of the behaviours in and outside the premises.”

Another resident added: “The restaurant is located in a purely residential area with families with young children close by. People leaving the restaurant at 11pm and later, will cause noise which will cause a nuisance to local residents. I believe the closing time should be changed to 9pm or 10pm as in the case of Florio’s restaurant in Old Portsmouth High Street. Also, the restaurant should not open seven days a week.”

The former Restaurant 27, which was Michelin-listed, closed in August last year after the owners wanted a semi-retirement – it’s been a licensed venue since 1975. The previous licensing for Restaurant 27 saw that it was open to the public from 7pm until 1.30am between Monday to Saturday and midday until 1.30am on Sundays.

The council’s licensing subcommittee will decide the application on July 22.