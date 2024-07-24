Construction work begins to build much-needed affordable homes in Gosport
Gosport Borough Council is creating 15 new council homes for local families to rent at an affordable rate at Seven at Stoners Close (a mix of four and three-bedroom), three at Glebe Drive (all two-bedroom), and five at Wheeler Close (a mix of two and one-bedroom). All three locations were previously underused garage sites considered ideal for the new homes, which will improve the appearance of each area.
Construction at each location has begun and is expected to take around a year to complete.
Cllr Sue Ballard, Chair of the Housing Board at Gosport Borough Council, said: "This is a project which has been many years in the making, involving many councillors and officers, so I am delighted to see it off the ground. It will provide vital new affordable homes for Gosport families who badly need them, and help tackle the shortage of affordable housing locally."
These are the first new council homes built in Gosport since 2016. They will be allocated to people already on the housing register, in accordance with Gosport Borough Council's allocation policy.
The council is working with contractor PMC Ltd and local builders to deliver the new homes. An information event was held earlier this year for neighbouring residents of the three areas. The new homes are expected to be ready for families to move into in 2025.
