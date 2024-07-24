Construction work begins to build much-needed affordable homes in Gosport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has begun to build much-needed affordable homes for Gosport families.

Gosport Borough Council is creating 15 new council homes for local families to rent at an affordable rate at Seven at Stoners Close (a mix of four and three-bedroom), three at Glebe Drive (all two-bedroom), and five at Wheeler Close (a mix of two and one-bedroom). All three locations were previously underused garage sites considered ideal for the new homes, which will improve the appearance of each area.

Construction at each location has begun and is expected to take around a year to complete.

(front right) Cllr Sue Ballard, next to Leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn (front centre) and Cllr Jamie Hutchison (front left), with council housing officers and representatives from PMC Ltd at the Stoners Close site. | Gosport Borough Council

Cllr Sue Ballard, Chair of the Housing Board at Gosport Borough Council, said: "This is a project which has been many years in the making, involving many councillors and officers, so I am delighted to see it off the ground. It will provide vital new affordable homes for Gosport families who badly need them, and help tackle the shortage of affordable housing locally."

These are the first new council homes built in Gosport since 2016. They will be allocated to people already on the housing register, in accordance with Gosport Borough Council's allocation policy.