Residents are invited to a consultation event on plans to transform the Tipner East site in the north of the city.

As reported, the the land was first earmarked for regeneration in 2015 but it became a source of frustration for city councillors who claimed they were ‘left in the dark’ as proposals from various developers were not forthcoming.

An aerial shot of derelict land over Tipner East in Portsmouth. Picture: Vivid

Since then, housing association Vivid has revealed its intention to build between 750 and 850 homes on the site, with scope for some affordable housing.

As part of this they will be hosting an engagement session on March 9 at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre.

Mike Shepherd, group development and new business director at Vivid, said: ‘We want to create a new neighbourhood that complements the local area and benefits residents.

‘So, it’s important local residents play a part in helping us design this exciting next step for Tipner’s future. We’re looking forward to meeting the community at the event and hearing their feedback.’

Tipner East was allocated by Portsmouth City Council as a ‘strategic development area’ as having the ‘largest potential’ for being able to meet demands for new housing and employment land.

Plans to build more than 200 homes in the southern area of Tipner East, bordering Stamshaw Junior School, are also underway and were submitted by Bellway Homes last year.

However, there had been frustration at delays in developing the northern part of the site by Tipner Regeneration Company, which drew criticism from council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

Vivid said its plans would include the construction of homes on ‘affordable tenures,’ such as shared ownership and ‘low-cost rent’ and would feature a public waterfront promenade.

Separately, the council’s controversial plans for a £1bn ‘super peninsula’ at the adjacent Tipner West that would have included 4,000 homes were reported as ‘stalled’ in February.

The event at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre, in Alex Way, will take place on March 9, between 2pm and 7.30pm.

For anyone unable to make the event in person, Vivid will be hosting an online exhibition of the proposals on March 7, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Register for free via tipnereast.co.uk.

