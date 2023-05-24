News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Consultation over future of Gosport's former Criterion Cinema - residents asked their views

Gosport residents have been invited to share their thoughts about the future of the former Criterion cinema.
By Toby Paine
Published 24th May 2023, 22:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 22:30 BST

The former bingo hall of Forton Road was purchased by Gosport Borough Council for £600,000 in an effort to save the historic building. Now, residents can share their ideas and ambitions for the former cinema as the council explores opportunities for entertainment, art and culture.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: ‘The Criterion building has been a local landmark and place for people to come for fun and entertainment since it opened in 1912.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We want to give it a new lease of life and use grant funding to restore the building, so we can create a new and exciting space for entertainment, art and culture in Gosport.

The building was converted into a Crown Bingo hall in 1968 before closing its doors in 2020 due to the pandemicThe building was converted into a Crown Bingo hall in 1968 before closing its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic
The building was converted into a Crown Bingo hall in 1968 before closing its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic
Most Popular

‘It’s really important that we hear from people in the community about what they’d like to see at the Criterion and understand how different groups may want to use the building, as we explore the possibilities for the next chapter in its story.’

The council is also talking to local groups, including arts organisations, about how they may wish to use the venue to support local performances and events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: Criterion cinema in Gosport could return as arts centre

Residents can participate by completing an online survey, pickup up a paper survey from Gosport Town Hall or coming along to the following drop-in events:

Inside the Criterion cinema in its heydayInside the Criterion cinema in its heyday
Inside the Criterion cinema in its heyday
  • May 25 – Morrison’s Daily, 175-177 Forton Road, PO12 3HB, 12.30pm – 2.30pm
  • May 30 - Elson Library, 136 Chantry Rd, Elson, PO12 4NG, 10am – 12pm
  • May 31 – Bayside Café & Pebbles Café, Stokes Bay Rd, PO12 2BL, 10am – 1pm
  • May 31 – Gosport Leisure Centre, Forest Way, PO13 0ZX, 10am – 1pm
  • June 1 – Elson Library 136 Chantry Rd, Elson, PO12 4NG, 1.30pm – 3.30pm
  • June 5 – Lee-on-Solent Community Library, 14 High St, Lee-on-the-Solent PO13 9BZ, 12pm-2pm
  • June 8 – Waitrose Gosport, 129 Stoke Rd, PO12 1SD, 10am – 12pm
  • June 12 – Nimrod Community Centre, 17 Falcon Meadows Way, PO13 8AA, 8.30am – 10.30am
  • June 12 – Morrison’s Daily, Carisbrooke Rd, Peel Common, PO13 0QY, 12pm – 2pm
  • June 13 – Gosport High Street, 10am – 12pm
  • June 15 – St Vincent College, Mill Lane, Gosport, PO12 4QA, 12:30pm – 2:30pm
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ALSO READ: Bus interchange in Gosport has been approved

The Criterion cinema in its heydayThe Criterion cinema in its heyday
The Criterion cinema in its heyday
Related topics:GosportResidents