The former bingo hall of Forton Road was purchased by Gosport Borough Council for £600,000 in an effort to save the historic building. Now, residents can share their ideas and ambitions for the former cinema as the council explores opportunities for entertainment, art and culture.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: ‘The Criterion building has been a local landmark and place for people to come for fun and entertainment since it opened in 1912.

‘We want to give it a new lease of life and use grant funding to restore the building, so we can create a new and exciting space for entertainment, art and culture in Gosport.

The building was converted into a Crown Bingo hall in 1968 before closing its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic

‘It’s really important that we hear from people in the community about what they’d like to see at the Criterion and understand how different groups may want to use the building, as we explore the possibilities for the next chapter in its story.’

The council is also talking to local groups, including arts organisations, about how they may wish to use the venue to support local performances and events.

Residents can participate by completing an online survey, pickup up a paper survey from Gosport Town Hall or coming along to the following drop-in events:

Inside the Criterion cinema in its heyday

May 25 – Morrison’s Daily, 175-177 Forton Road, PO12 3HB, 12.30pm – 2.30pm

May 30 - Elson Library, 136 Chantry Rd, Elson, PO12 4NG, 10am – 12pm

May 31 – Bayside Café & Pebbles Café, Stokes Bay Rd, PO12 2BL, 10am – 1pm

May 31 – Gosport Leisure Centre, Forest Way, PO13 0ZX, 10am – 1pm

June 1 – Elson Library 136 Chantry Rd, Elson, PO12 4NG, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

June 5 – Lee-on-Solent Community Library, 14 High St, Lee-on-the-Solent PO13 9BZ, 12pm-2pm

June 8 – Waitrose Gosport, 129 Stoke Rd, PO12 1SD, 10am – 12pm

June 12 – Nimrod Community Centre, 17 Falcon Meadows Way, PO13 8AA, 8.30am – 10.30am

June 12 – Morrison’s Daily, Carisbrooke Rd, Peel Common, PO13 0QY, 12pm – 2pm

June 13 – Gosport High Street, 10am – 12pm

June 15 – St Vincent College, Mill Lane, Gosport, PO12 4QA, 12:30pm – 2:30pm

