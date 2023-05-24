Hampshire County Council has announced that work will begin on the new transport hub next month at a cost of £5.9m.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the County Council’s Executive Lead Member for Universal Services, said: ‘I am pleased to confirm that work is about to start on this exciting scheme which will deliver a modernised bus interchange and bring buses back into the town centre to provide easier connections with the high-quality Eclipse bus rapid transit services.

‘It also contributes to the regeneration of Gosport’s historic town centre and the economic vibrancy of the wider area.

‘Working with our contractor, we will provide regular updates and information to ensure local residents and passengers are kept up to date with the scheme as construction progresses.

‘I recognise that the delivery of a major transport scheme such as this will have an impact on local communities, and I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding whilst these improvement works are underway.’

The progress of the project has been heavily scrutinised as the original redevelopment plans were drawn up in 2012.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, previously stated the county council failed ‘to get their act in order’.

During construction, which is estimated to take a year, an alternative parking site will be located in the council’s car park on Coates Road open between 7am and 6.30pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am to 5pm on Saturdays.

