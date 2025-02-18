No decision has been made over controversial plans to house asylum seekers in a block of flats in Fareham, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive member for housing Councillor Fred Birkett (Con, Fareham Park) raised further concerns over the Home Office’s plans for Wates House in Wallington Hill at Fareham Borough Council’s full council meeting on February 14.

He wanted to reassure members that the Home Office had made no decision on the use of the privately owned block. While estate agents previously marketed the building as having 29 flats, Cllr Birkett said it had 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Fred Birkett said the council would continue to work with the Home Office if it decides to lease the building to ensure fire and building safety | Noni Needs/LDRS

He said the council officers and police are in talks with the Home Office. “The officers have expressed concerns over community safety, community cohesion, the location of the building and increased pressures to services that would arise from such a concentration of asylum seeker placements.”

Cllr Birkett said the council would continue to work with the Home Office if it decides to lease the building to ensure fire and building safety.

It was Conservative MP for Fareham Suella Braverman who first broke the news, slamming the Labour government’s plans. She said it would “place pressure on local services and potentially pose a public safety risk” – raising concerns over antisocial behaviour, pressure on public services and a lack of consideration to locals.

A council statement published on its website said: “Fareham Borough Council anticipates further engagement with the Home Office, and indeed a response to the concerns raised, before any final decision is ultimately made by the Home Office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a written reply to the initial questions from Suella Braverman, Home Office minister Angela Eagle blamed the former Conservative government as Labour “inherited an asylum system under exceptional strain”.

“The safety and wellbeing of the local communities in which asylum accommodation is located is of paramount importance,” Ms Eagle said, adding the Home Office does conduct mandatory identity, criminality and security checks, and tries to minimise the impact on the local community.”

She also pointed to the most recent data, which showed 28 asylum seekers were being accommodated in Fareham borough as of September 30, up from eight five years ago. This compares with 733 in Portsmouth, 16 in Gosport, 17 in Havant, five in Eastleigh and 301 in Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the meeting, Labour Councillor Gemma Furnivall (Fort Fareham) said: “I think it is irresponsible to rile up public opinion and put at risk the safety of those that may move in. You do not normally identify the landlord which may lead to damaging the building.”

Last week, Fareham’s Liberal Democrat group said: “Some public comments and posts have created unnecessary alarm. We must not let this issue be politicised to spread fear and division.

“We call for calm and respectful discussion – no councillor or member of the community should be targeted over a decision that has not even been made and will not be made locally.”