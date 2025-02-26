Bid for new Havant school pulled at last minute as locals still fear traffic chaos

A contentious bid for a new school in a busy area in Havant town centre was withdrawn the day before a decision was going to be made.

Local residents said the developer had refused to meet them to discuss concerns over pupil drop-off and pick-up plans, existing traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, and car parking.

The busy public Town End House car park, which would have been used by the new special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school in East Street, is also used by Spring Arts Centre visitors, residents, walkers and joggers, including those using the Hayling Billy Trail and Shipwright’s Way.

McCormack House, at 56A East Street, had been identified a year ago by applicant Acorn Education and Care which provides services to young people with behavioural, emotional, social and learning needs.

Permission to change the use of the office building to a SEND school was withdrawn at the 11th hour from Havant Borough Council’s planning committee agenda last Wednesday, February 19 – with no reason given.

The controversy was over travel plans for 70 pupils, aged 11 to 18 years old, who would be dropped off and picked up by taxi from all over Hampshire and potentially Sussex along with 40 staff in attendance.

The St Faith’s Ward Havant Residents Action Group, together with Reform UK Councillor Sharon Collings (Leigh Park Central and West Leigh)., said: “We are delighted that common sense has prevailed, and the applicant has withdrawn their application.

“Up to £4.9m of local authority funding that would have been allocated for 70 pupils at this facility could now potentially fund 188 SEND educational spaces in state-funded schools – a much better outcome for SEND provision and children locally.

“The applicant had failed to engage with residents at any point in the process – refusing to meet to hear our concerns. They were not the ‘good neighbour’ they purported to be.”

April Williams, leader of the residents action group said: “Many St Faith’s ward residents are fed up with HBC (Havant Borough Council) inflicting these schemes on us, overlooking our concerns, and failing to represent us properly.

“Residents have told me they felt we had no voice but we have shown that we will be heard. This fight was important for us, we felt it critical we do all we can to protect this much-valued open space – our rights of way and our safe passage through it for all – a rare amenity in the centre of Havant.”

Labour leader of Havant Borough Council, Councillor Phil Munday had promised that an open meeting between St Faith’s ward residents and Acorn could be arranged but it did not materialise.

He said as a former headteacher, he had supported the application but as St Faith’s ward councillor wrote a letter of objection just before the meeting. He said the lack of an open public meeting for residents to air their concerns with the developer is “unacceptable.” He was concerned over the safety and practicability of the transport plan.

He said: “These taxis will circulate round the car park to the east of the building and inevitably cause problems for users of the Hayling Billy Trail. This is used by schoolchildren going in both directions at the same time as drop off and pick up arrangements with the taxis for the provision.”

He also said that Hampshire Highways had expressed reservations about this plan on two occasions.

The St Faith’s Residents Action Group said while the application withdrawal is welcome there is still more work to be done to make the area safe. Crossing East Street with no crossing is dangerous for adults and children.

It also said: “Providing a sanctuary for cyclists, walkers, dog-walkers, joggers, families, nature lovers and locals who have shown they are prepared to fight for access to this public right of way, The Shipwright’s Way.”

The applicant and agent were contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service but no comment was received as to the reason for withdrawal or future plans for the application reference APP/23/00996.

A council spokesperson said it was not given a reason for the application withdrawal and the applicant is at liberty to do that at any time.