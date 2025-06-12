A controversial new hotel for the South Downs National Park is now a step closer after a planning inspector overruled the local decision to block it.

The 80-bedroom hotel, cafe and cycle centre off the A3 near Queen Elizabeth Country Park faced a wave of objections and last April outline planning permission was refused by the South Downs National park Authority which looks after planning decisions within the park.

It was accepted there was a need for a hotel, but plans were refused because the proposed development would not meet this need or that the application site at Buriton was appropriate, said the local planning authority’s statement of case.

Developer John Bell, of Amberleigh Projects, fought back and successfully appealed the decision with the independent Planning Inspectorate – which overturned the decision giving permission in princple for the plans. The access will be from B2070 at land north of the interchange junction between B2070 and Greenway Lane, Petersfield. In the decision, the inspector said the main issues of the appeal were whether the site was a suitable location for the proposed development regarding:

Draft plans for an 80 bedroom hotel close to A3 Buriton junction approved by Planning Inspector

need

whether it would conserve and enhance the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the South Downs National Park (the National Park)

whether it would minimise the need to travel by private cars and encourage access and/or subsequent travel by sustainable means

highway safety and

whether a suitable surface water drainage scheme could be implemented.

Mr Bell said: “The planning inspector was happy we had overcome everything. He was happy with the need and more than happy with the location. It was almost like a clean sweep.”

He added that he had 46 letters of support during public engagement carried out by Amberleigh that was not part of the first SDNPA consultation.

The planning committee report which refused permission said there had been 35 letters of objection to the initial application raising concerns that included the ‘proposal would irreversibly alter the character of the area’, ‘failing to adopt a landscape led approach’ and that ‘this hotel might undermine the aspiration for a new hotel in Petersfield’.

On objecting, The Causeway resident of 30 years Johnny Clothier said this would “transform Buriton Cross into a busy semi-urban hub”. He made reference to the ReCharge centre development approved in 2023 next to the site that had given this application an unintentional “toehold” for future development.

The development by ReCharge One A3 Ltd to build an electric car charging station and 60 eco-lodges at the A3 Buriton junction was given planning permission at appeal in 2023.

The inspectorate said it was satisfied that there was a “lack of suitable” locations. As part of the process, the developer has to do a search called a sequential test for alternative sites.

Mr Bell said the only other site that could possibly be considered was the Red Lion pub in Petersfield but it was not suitable for reasons including lack of parking.

The developer said: “The site is a gateway location with a railway station and major roads with cycle paths and the South Downs Way all nearby. The economic benefits of visitors staying in the national park is huge. About 21 million people come into the park every year with less than 10 per cent staying overnight. If visitors stay overnight in the park they spend over double in the local community which is a huge economic benefit.”

Mr Bell said as a keen cyclist living in Petersfield, he wanted to make something good for the local community but getting anything built is very difficult.

He said: “It is a great project. Hotels are very difficult animals not like building houses. The appeal has cost us and the council hundreds of thousands of pounds, money that could have gone into the scheme. It is a shame there is not more joined-up thinking and communication.”

The next step now is to find a hotel operator who will run the hotel, to draw up design details of the hotel and then the fully detailed design planning application can be submitted for approval.