Controversial Southsea HMO wins approval despite unlawful past use

A Southsea HMO has been granted planning permission despite the applicant operating it “unlawfully” since before 2022.

A controversial planning application for Kingston House on Netley Road, Southsea, has been approved, permitting its use as an 11-bedroom, 11-person house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The white-rendered, two-and-a-half-storey building, situated on the corner of Netley Road and Netley Terrace, has been the subject of enforcement action and scrutiny in recent years.

Prior to 2022, the building was unlawfully used as an HMO - the same year it was divided into seven flats, described by the applicant as "bedsits," without planning permission. A retrospective application for these flats was refused due to their failure to meet required space standards.

Following this refusal, the applicant indicated that the building would be vacated by August 2024. However, inspections in the same month revealed the property was operating as an Airbnb, providing short-term lets since July.

The latest planning application, initially part-retrospective, proposed a mixed-use for the building, including three flats as bedsits. This element was later removed at the request of the case officer. It also sought approval for 17 occupants but was scaled back to 11 after discussions with the planning officer.

Councillor Mason raised concerns during the proceedings, citing photographs that showed multiple beds in some bedrooms. "Can we be assured this will be 11 bedrooms?" he queried.

Despite the concerns, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson supported the application, stating, "I’m happy to propose that this get planning permission. My view is that if they manage to make this work properly, it’ll be a benefit to the community where it’s been a problem over many years."

The council approved the application, which was submitted by Chris Flint Associates Limited on behalf of Fernando Gildone.

The application received eight comments from the public, all in opposition to the scheme, one local resident said: “The building is not supervised properly.

“The rubbish is regularly left not in the provided bins but instead left on the pavement outside the front door. Foxes have then ripped the bags open leaving rubbish on the pavement, in the road."