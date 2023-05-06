As Lord President of the Council she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to King Charles III. This was the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman.

Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service. Her duty captured the public’s imagination as she trended on Twitter.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Many of her fellow politicians praised her conduct. Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeted: ‘Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show. #Coronation.’

Labour MP Chris Bryant quipped in a tweet: ‘The Penny is mightier than the sword.’ Speaking to The Times’ Red Box Politics podcast before the ceremony, the leader of the house of commons said she had been ‘doing some press-ups’ in preparation for her sword-carrying role. Ms Mordaunt, who is also the Leader of the House of Commons, explained: “’The Lord President of the Council is really the chairman of the King’s Privy Council.

‘It used to be the executive for the King, and it still does a lot of business and it’s an important part of our constitution and the authority that we have in Parliament. On the day I am representing the King’s authority, and I am going to be doing a number of things.’

She added that she had been practising in rehearsals with weighted replicas and that her experience in the Navy had helped prepare her for standing for long periods of time without fainting. She carried the 17th-century Sword of State in procession to the abbey.

Penny Mordaunt presenting the Sword of State, to King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Ms Mordaunt later exchanged the Sword of State for the Jewelled Sword of Offering and delivered it to the archbishop. The second sword was briefly clipped to the King’s coronation sword belt and then after a proclamation by the archbishop, the King stepped forward and offered up the sword.

It was then placed on the altar and redeemed with ‘redemption money’ by Ms Mordaunt. The sword was later drawn and she carried without its scabbard before the King for the rest of the service.

The Jewelled Sword of Offering has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks – symbolising royal power and being able to decide between good and evil. Asked about being around the King with a ‘big pointy sword’, Ms Mordaunt admitted she did feel ‘a terrible weight of responsibility’.

Penny Mordaunt holds the Swords of State at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

‘I think the country is proud of the monarchy and the royal family and the service they play,’ she added. ‘They provide stability, we saw that most profoundly last year. And they provide continuity and I think as far as how we’re known by the rest of the world, they’re a huge part of our story.