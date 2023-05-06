Penny Mordaunt became the first woman to carry and present the ceremonial swords to a monarch during a coronation ceremony.

As Lord President of the Council she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to King Charles III. The Portsmouth North MP carried the ceremonial regalia for over an hour – garnering unanimous praise as a result.

Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service. She carried the 17th-century Sword of State in procession to the abbey.

NOW READ: Penny Mordaunt thanks Royal Navy background for carrying ceremonial swords for over an hour

Its silver-gilt hilt features the form of a lion and unicorn and the wooden scabbard is covered in red velvet with silver-gilt rose, thistle and fleur-de-lis emblems. The second sword was briefly clipped to the King’s coronation sword belt and then after a proclamation by the archbishop, the King stepped forward and offered up the sword.

It was then placed on the altar and redeemed with ‘redemption money’ by Ms Mordaunt. the sword was later drawn and carried without its scabbard before the King for the rest of the service.

1 . Penny Mordaunt at King Charles III coronation Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Penny Mordaunt at King Charles III coronation Penny Mordaunt carrying the Jewelled Sword of Offering. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Penny Mordaunt at King Charles III coronation King Charles III with the The Sovereign's Orb as Penny Mordaunt carries the the Sword of State. Photo: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . Penny Mordaunt at King Charles III coronation Penny Mordaunt became the first woman to carry and present the ceremonial swords. Photo: Yui Mok Photo Sales