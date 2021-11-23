Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said a new 'modern' base was needed to replace its existing 'cramped' building in Wayte Street.

Should the plans for the former PCMI site in Northern Road, next to land proposed for a new GP surgery, be approved by Portsmouth City Council, the new station could be operational as soon as the summer of 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of what the new fire station in Cosham will look like November 2021

The planning application proposes the construction of a three-storey purpose-built fire station equipped with staff bedrooms, a gym and a 'state-of-the-art' training facility which includes a practice tower.

'[Fire stations] have to accommodate a number of highly specialised facilities for firefighters and for storage and maintenance of equipment and vehicles,' a statement submitted with the plans says. 'They also house more routine activities, such as offices and staff amenities which should be designed to the best contemporary standards found in other building types.'

Consultation events were held in September in conjunction with the developer Morgan Sindall and property consultants Vail Williams. The fire service said more than 90 per cent of people who filled out feedback forms supported the project.

It forms part of the fire service's £27m Station Investment Programme which also includes the rebuild of one of its Southampton stations.

Councillor Rhydian Vaughan, the chairman of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority, said the project needed to go ahead.

'The existing fire station in Cosham is one of the oldest in Hampshire and the facilities need updating,' he said. 'The site is cramped and no longer supports the needs of a modern fire and rescue service.

'The plans to relocate Cosham Fire Station present an exciting opportunity to create a purpose-built facility which will benefit our firefighters, the communities that we serve, and our partners.'