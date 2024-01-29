Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charges are going up by different rates but some by as much as 8.3 per cent, with Fareham Borough Council setting out the proposed increased in a consultation with business partners in each sector. The consultation document considers what the service can bear looks at other councils’ charges are as a comparison.

At the council’s Policy and Resources Scrutiny Panel meeting, members said they understood the need to up charges, which include a five per cent increase in ground rent for beach huts (£646.65 for residents and £1,293.30 for non residents); a 5.1 per cent rise in the cost of burying a person or their ashes to £268 – with similar increases across burial services; dog kennelling fees will also rise by 6.7 per cent to £135; and pest control services will rise by between 6.1 and 7.7 per cent. Domestic bulky waste collection will rise by at least 4.2 per cent leading to charges of £205 for a full bulky load, and garden waste collections by as much as six per cent and will be between £39 and £68.

At an earlier meeting, Park Gate ward councillor Ian Bastable (Conservative) said: ”No one wants to see fees go up but as the point was made by the leader (Councillor Sean Woodward) we have to collect the money from somewhere to deliver the services this council delivers to its residents. To hold the fees down would deprive the council of money that it needs to deliver the services it needs. I think it’s reasonable and I appreciate it’s the only thing to do in this instance.”

Fareham town centre’s car parking charges will not be going up though. The council said that the fees haven’t been increased since 2010 but will be reviewed once the Fareham Live arts and entertainment venue opens, said a council officer. A council report said: “Fees and charges generate just under £10 million of income for the council so it is important that the charges are reviewed regularly to ensure they still cover the council’s costs, where possible, whilst providing value for money for users of the services.”

Concern over the safety of steps to the car park opposite Sainsbury’s, what will be the main Fareham Live car park, was brought up by Councillor Malcolm Daniells (Conservative). The councillor for Locks Heath ward asked for the issue to be reviewed when the officers review car park maintenance. He said he was concerned about future Fareham Live visitors, with the car park getting busier once the centre opens, and people getting back to their cars when it is late, on a cold and icy day.

He said: “The steps there felt unsafe, even though it was a dry day. So, I hate to think what it will be like on a cold and icy day.”

