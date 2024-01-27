News you can trust since 1877
Osborne Road car park demolition continues as pictures show Fareham site's transformation

Work to demolish a multi-storey car park is well underway as part of a council plan to make way for a new “surface car park”.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT

As previously reported, demolition of the Osborn Road site in Fareham, which officially closed at the beginning of the month, is expected to carry on until the end of February. Once complete, it will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will include four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.

Fareham Borough Council has said the new carpark will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024 as well as improve access across the town centre.

Here are 8 pictures capturing the latest phase of the demolition project:

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. Osborn Road Car Park demolition

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. Osborn Road Car Park demolition

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Osborn Road Car Park demolition

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Osborn Road Car Park demolition

Osborn Road car park in Fareham, on Thursday, January 25. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

