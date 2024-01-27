Osborne Road car park demolition continues as pictures show Fareham site's transformation
As previously reported, demolition of the Osborn Road site in Fareham, which officially closed at the beginning of the month, is expected to carry on until the end of February. Once complete, it will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will include four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.
Fareham Borough Council has said the new carpark will be open in time for the first big performances at Fareham Live in 2024 as well as improve access across the town centre.
Here are 8 pictures capturing the latest phase of the demolition project: