As cost of living payments begin to arrive in people’s bank accounts, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that payments for the most vulnerable residents in the city are already being processed.

It comes as the council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, anecdotally noticed people being more cautious in supermarkets. He says people in Portsmouth have truly felt the pinch this year, with prices being ‘significantly higher’ now than at the start of 2022.

Leader of the council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-56)

He said: ‘I’ve walked through the supermarket and seen people pick things up, then see the price and put them back down – it really goes to show just how much people are struggling at the moment, and it’s heartbreaking to see.

‘The cost of living payments we have already put out are targeted at people on low incomes, so that’s people on pension credit, families with children who qualift for free school meals and those with particular levels of housing benefit. They are the ones who need our support the most at this difficult time.

‘We’ve made a very conscious decision to issue the payments in this way, but appreciate many others are in the same or similar situations. That's why we also have help for people if their fuel meters run out, and why £250,000 is being given out to food banks. Overall it's about £3.5m that’s been given out to people who desperately need it.

‘The cost of living has just gone up so much, and we all have our part to play.’

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost of living crisis

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt says more than 15,000 pensioners in her constituency will be receiving cost of living payments of £300, in an uplift to the winter fuel payment.

She said: ‘Pensioners across Portsmouth North are facing rising living costs due to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, so it is vital that we take real action to support them.

‘I welcome the news that 15,622 pensioners in Portsmouth North will be receiving the Conservative government’s £300 pensioner cost of living payment as part of their annual winter fuel payment, as well as the news that the triple lock is being protected.

