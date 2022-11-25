Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt says there is 'banter' but no football rivalry with Southampton fan Rishi Sunak
PORTSMOUTH MP Penny Mordaunt has given her verdict on if a historic footballing rivalry will play out in the House of Commons.
At prime minister’s questions on October 26, Rishi Sunak professed his love for Southampton FC, the city he was born. Ms Mordaunt made a mischievous quip in response, mouthing ‘Play Up Pompey’ in response.
Chuckling, she told The News: ‘Our first conversation after he became prime minister was about football.
‘He’s great. I’ve known him since he came into parliament in 2015. He’s really diligent, he’s really focused, and he loves his country. I’m going to do everything I can to support him.’
When asked about if there will be sporting tensions in parliament, she added: ‘I think there will be a bit of banter, but no. He is a football fan, and whatever clubs we support, football fans are people worth knowing.’
Ms Mordaunt was in Portsmouth today examining the progress of the new terminal extension at Portsmouth International Port.