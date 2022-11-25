At prime minister’s questions on October 26, Rishi Sunak professed his love for Southampton FC, the city he was born. Ms Mordaunt made a mischievous quip in response, mouthing ‘Play Up Pompey’ in response.

Chuckling, she told The News: ‘Our first conversation after he became prime minister was about football.

Penny Mordaunt gave her response about Rishi Sunak being a Southampton fan on November 25, 2022. She was in Portsmouth examining work on the new terminal extension at Portsmouth International Port.

‘He’s great. I’ve known him since he came into parliament in 2015. He’s really diligent, he’s really focused, and he loves his country. I’m going to do everything I can to support him.’

When asked about if there will be sporting tensions in parliament, she added: ‘I think there will be a bit of banter, but no. He is a football fan, and whatever clubs we support, football fans are people worth knowing.’

