Council and Zest expand citywide EV charging network

Cllr Peter Candlish and Robin Heap (L-R)

More than 150 new electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints are now live across Portsmouth, with hundreds more on the way thanks to government funding and investment from operator Zest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with Zest, is installing on-street chargepoints on lampposts and bollards in residential areas.

The rollout is supported by the government’s On-Street Residential Chargepoints Scheme and matched funding from Zest, marking what the council describes as a major boost to the city’s green infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “We’re entering a new era for transport, with mass adoption of electric vehicles. This requires making EV charging accessible to all. With the new EV chargepoints now being installed in convenient residential locations, especially where off-street parking isn’t available, we’re future-proofing the city and making it easier for more people to choose to switch to an EV. It’s an important part of our overall plan for cleaner air, lower emissions, and healthier travel options.”

Robin Heap, CEO of Zest, added: “We’re delighted to see our partnership with Portsmouth City Council come to life, with chargers now live across the city. Forward-thinking local authorities committed to sustainable transport play a key role in the electrification of our roads, and it’s crucial we continue to deliver convenient charging options that fit easily into people’s lives.”

With over 3,000 Portsmouth residents already owning plug-in or hybrid vehicles, and forecasts suggesting that figure could rise to 20,000 by 2030, the new chargepoints are designed to meet growing demand and encourage more people to make the switch.

More than 300 additional chargepoints are planned for the next year, particularly in neighbourhoods where off-street parking isn’t available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can find out how to use the chargepoints and view live locations via the Zest website: www.zest.uk.com/charge-with-us which includes an interactive map, step-by-step guidance, and updates as more chargepoints go live.