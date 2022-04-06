Council elections 2022: Everyone who is standing for Gosport Borough Council
The list of candidates for the Gosport Borough Council local elections has been published.
The election result will be announced on May 5 - residents will need to register before the deadline on April 14.
Following an independent review, a new electoral map was drawn up with six fewer councillors than in previous elections.
Residents will have two votes to cast - one for each of the seats in their ward.
Voters have a choice between going to a polling station, voting by post or a proxy vote.
Below are all of the candidates within each ward.
Alverstoke ward
Kevin Francis Casey - Conservative Party
William Frederick Dixon Francis - Liberal Democrats
Adele Louise Earle - Liberal Democrats
Jonathan James Eaton - Labour Party
Zoe Huggins - Conservative Party
Sam Pollard - Green Party
Anglesey ward
Alison Charlton - Liberal Democrats
Aretha Green - Labour Party
Phillip Raffaelli - Conservative Party
Robert Salter - Liberal Democrats
Alan Scard - Conservative Party
Bridgemary ward
Martyn Davis - Labour Party
Stephen Hammond - Liberal Democrats
Kathy Jones - Conservative Party
Bob Maynard - Liberal Democrats
Supriya Namdeo - Conservative Party
Brockhurst and Privett ward
Linda Batty - Conservative Party
Sean Blackman - Conservative Party
Robert Hylands - Liberal Democrat
Alison Mandrill - Labour Party
Stephen Marshall - Liberal Democrats
Elson ward
Sue Ballard - Liberal Democrats
Richard Earle - Liberal Democrats
Natasha Hook - Conservative Party
Kathryn Kelly - Green Party
Alan Neville - Conservative Party
Emma Smith - Labour Party
Forton ward
Mervin Bradley - Liberal Democrat
Peter Chegwyn - Liberal Democrat
Sue Desbois - Conservative Party
Claire Percival - Labour Party
Gary Walker - Conservative Party
Grange and Alver Valley ward
Jonathan Brown - Labour Party
Clive Foster-Reed - Liberal Democrats
Tony Jessop - Conservative Party
Maggie Morgan - Conservative Party
Hilary Percival - Labour Party
Harbourside and Town ward
June Cully - Labour Party
Alan Durrant - Labour Party
Susan Ely - Liberal Democrat
Dale Fletcher - no description
Lesley Meenaghan - Conservative Party
Rob Thompson - Conservative Party
Hardway Ward
Kirsty Cox - Liberal Democrats
Simon Davis - Labour Party
Diane Furlong - Conservative Party
Kay Hallsworth - Conservative Party
Jamie Hutchison - Liberal Democrat
Leesland and Newton ward
Chris Best - Conservative Party
Miles Fletcher - Green Party
David Gary - Conservative Party
Dawn Kelly - Liberal Democrats
Charis Noakes - Labour Party
Aaron Pinder - Reform UK
Julie Westerby - Liberal Democrat
Lee East ward
Kristen Bradley - Liberal Democrat
Graham Burgess - Conservative Party
Jess Cully - Labour Party
Ian Orr - Conservative Party
Martin Suter - Green Party
Lee West ward
Zoe Aspinall - Green Party
John Beavis - Conservative Party
Anne Cruddas - Labour Party
John Gledhill - Conservative Party
Peel Common ward
Lynn Hook - Conservative Party
Martin Pepper - Liberal Democrat
Stephen Philpott - Conservative Party
Daniel Stratton - Labour Party
Rowner and Holbrook ward
Paddy Bergin - Conservative Party
David Herridge - Liberal Democrat
Murray Johnston - Liberal Democrat
Paul Noakes - Labour Party