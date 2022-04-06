Council elections 2022: Fareham Borough Council's full list of candidates for May
Here is the list of candidates standing for Fareham Borough Council in May this year.
The list of candidates for the Fareham Borough Council local election has been published.
The election result will be announced on May 5 - residents will need to register before the deadline on April 14.
Residents have a choice between going to a polling station, voting by post or a proxy vote.
Below are all of the candidates within each ward.
Fareham East:
Lydia Brown - Green Party
Tom Davies - Conservative Party
David Hamilton - Liberal Democrats
Gemma Oughton - Labour Party
Fareham North
Pamela Bryant - Conservative Party
David Harrison - Green Party
Sean Schofield - Labour Party
Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett - Liberal Democrats
Jeannie Wigmore - Fareham Independent Group
Fareham North West
David Foot - Conservative Party
Pauline Galea - Liberal Democrats
Andrew Mooney - Labour Party
Kerry Stubbs - Fareham Independent Group
Fareham South
Gemma Furnivall - Labour Party
Stephen Ingram - Conservative Party
Nick Lyle - Green Party
Jim Palmer - Liberal Democrats
Paul Stugess - Fareham Independent Group
Fareham West
Roger Bird - Conservative Party
Tony Goodridge - Fareham Independent Group
Rowena Palmer - Liberal Democrats
Steve Richards - Reform UK
John Vivian - Green Party
James Webb - Labour Party
Hill Head
Gerry Drabble - Liberal Democrats
Steve Dugan - Conservative Party
Lynee Murray - Labour Party
Charlie Read - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Locks Heath
Darren Alderson-Hall - Liberal Democrats
Susan Bayford - Conservative Party
Angla Carr - Labour Party
Julie Kidby - Fareham Independent Group
Park Gate
Ian Bastable - Conservative Party
Graham Everdell - Liberal Democrats
Nicholas Knight - Labour Party
Jan Mondey - Fareham Independent Group
Tom Newman - Green Party
Portchester East
Trevor Alford - Independent
Chrissie Bainbridge - Liberal Democrats
Harry Davis - Conservative Party
Manny Martins - Conservative Party
Paul Nother - Liberal Democrats
Leslie Ricketts - Labour Party
Richard Ryan - Labour Party
Portchester West
Ashley Brown - Liberal Democrats
James Durrant - Green Party
Dominic Martin - Labour Party
Susan Walker - Conservative Party
David Wiltshire - Fareham Independent Group
Sarisbury
John Hughes - Liberal Democrats
Verden Meldrum - Labour Party
Seán Woodward - Conservative Party
Stubbington
Ivan Gray - Labour Party
Jacquie Needham - Conservative Party
Jimmy Roberts - Liberal Democrats
Aimee White - Fareham Independent Group
Titchfield
Justin Grimley - Liberal Democrats
Connie Hockley - Conservative Party
Bob Murphy - Fareham Independent Group
Michael Prior - Labour Party
Titchfield Common
Sandra Abrams - Liberal Democrats
James Carr - Labour Party
Jack Englefield - Independent
Sarah Jolliffe - Conservative Party
Warsash
Friar Burgess - Conservative Party
Antony Ferraro - Labour Party
John Murray - Liberal Democrats
Kirsten WIltshire - Fareham Independent Group