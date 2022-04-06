Council elections 2022: Fareham Borough Council's full list of candidates for May

Here is the list of candidates standing for Fareham Borough Council in May this year.

By Toby Paine
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:25 pm

The list of candidates for the Fareham Borough Council local election has been published.

The election result will be announced on May 5 - residents will need to register before the deadline on April 14.

Residents have a choice between going to a polling station, voting by post or a proxy vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Council elections take place next month

Below are all of the candidates within each ward.

Fareham East:

Lydia Brown - Green Party

Tom Davies - Conservative Party

David Hamilton - Liberal Democrats

Gemma Oughton - Labour Party

Fareham North

Pamela Bryant - Conservative Party

David Harrison - Green Party

Sean Schofield - Labour Party

Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett - Liberal Democrats

Jeannie Wigmore - Fareham Independent Group

Fareham North West

David Foot - Conservative Party

Pauline Galea - Liberal Democrats

Andrew Mooney - Labour Party

Kerry Stubbs - Fareham Independent Group

Fareham South

Gemma Furnivall - Labour Party

Stephen Ingram - Conservative Party

Nick Lyle - Green Party

Jim Palmer - Liberal Democrats

Paul Stugess - Fareham Independent Group

Fareham West

Roger Bird - Conservative Party

Tony Goodridge - Fareham Independent Group

Rowena Palmer - Liberal Democrats

Steve Richards - Reform UK

John Vivian - Green Party

James Webb - Labour Party

Hill Head

Gerry Drabble - Liberal Democrats

Steve Dugan - Conservative Party

Lynee Murray - Labour Party

Charlie Read - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Locks Heath

Darren Alderson-Hall - Liberal Democrats

Susan Bayford - Conservative Party

Angla Carr - Labour Party

Julie Kidby - Fareham Independent Group

Park Gate

Ian Bastable - Conservative Party

Graham Everdell - Liberal Democrats

Nicholas Knight - Labour Party

Jan Mondey - Fareham Independent Group

Tom Newman - Green Party

Portchester East

Trevor Alford - Independent

Chrissie Bainbridge - Liberal Democrats

Harry Davis - Conservative Party

Manny Martins - Conservative Party

Paul Nother - Liberal Democrats

Leslie Ricketts - Labour Party

Richard Ryan - Labour Party

Portchester West

Ashley Brown - Liberal Democrats

James Durrant - Green Party

Dominic Martin - Labour Party

Susan Walker - Conservative Party

David Wiltshire - Fareham Independent Group

Sarisbury

John Hughes - Liberal Democrats

Verden Meldrum - Labour Party

Seán Woodward - Conservative Party

Stubbington

Ivan Gray - Labour Party

Jacquie Needham - Conservative Party

Jimmy Roberts - Liberal Democrats

Aimee White - Fareham Independent Group

Titchfield

Justin Grimley - Liberal Democrats

Connie Hockley - Conservative Party

Bob Murphy - Fareham Independent Group

Michael Prior - Labour Party

Titchfield Common

Sandra Abrams - Liberal Democrats

James Carr - Labour Party

Jack Englefield - Independent

Sarah Jolliffe - Conservative Party

Warsash

Friar Burgess - Conservative Party

Antony Ferraro - Labour Party

John Murray - Liberal Democrats

Kirsten WIltshire - Fareham Independent Group

Labour PartyLiberal DemocratsGreen PartyResidents