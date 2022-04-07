Council elections 2022: Full list of candidates standing for Winchester City Council
The list of candidates for the Winchester City Council local election has been published.
The election result will be announced on May 5 - residents will need to register before the deadline on April 14.
Residents have a choice between going to a polling station, voting by post or a proxy vote.
Below are all of the candidates within each ward.
Alresford & Itchen Valley
Lorraine Bailey - Conservative Party
Lucinda Graham - Green Party
Margot Power - Liberal Democrats
Tessa Valentine - Labour Party
Badgers Farm & Oliver’s Battery
Adrian Field - Labour Party
David Killeen - Conservative Party
Brian Laming - Liberal Democrats
Max Priesemann - Green Party
Bishop’s Waltham
Richard Cannon - Green Party
Steve Haines - Labour and Co-operative Party
Stephen Miller - Conservative Party
Jonathan Williams - Liberal Democrats
Central Meon Valley
Linda Gemmell - Conservative Party
Thomas Gregory - Liberal Democrats
Stefanie Patricia - Labour Party
Malcolm Wallace - Green Party
Colden Common & Twyford
Paul Brown - Labour Party
Sue Cook - Conservative Party
Jonny Morris - Liberal Democrats
Denmead
Caroline Brook - Conservative Party
Jenni Dixon - Green Party
Derrick Murray - Liberal Democrats
David Picton-Jones - Labour Party
Southwick & Wickham
Neil Cutler - Liberal Democrats
George Madgwick - Independent
Sandy Phillips-Lee - Conservative Party
Paul Sony - Labour Party
Julia Henriette - Green Party
St Barnabas
James Batho - Liberal Democrats
Reece Chadwick - Green Party
Andy Lai - Conservative Party
Lucy Sims - Labour Party
St Bartholomew
Kathleen Becker - Liberal Democrats
Patrick Davies - Labour Party
Sam Feltham - Conservative Party
Charlotte Harley - Green Party
St Michael
Peter Marsh - Labour Party
Fiona Mather - Conservative Party
Kate Needham - Green Party
Mark Reach - Liberal Democrats
St Paul
Giles Gooding - Green Party
Leo Keay - Conservative Party
Peter Rees - Labour Party
Lucille Thompson - Liberal Democrats
The Worthys
Signe Biddle - Conservative Party
Hannah Field - Labour Party
Jackie Porter - Liberal Democrats
Upper Meon Valley
Neil Bolton - Conservative Party
Richard Needham - Green Party
Yvette Riley - Liberal Democrats
Stephen Turner - Labour Party
Whiteley & Shedfield
Renee Lu - Conservative Party
Daniel Reid - Labour Party
Anne Small - Liberal Democrats