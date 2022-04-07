Council elections 2022: Full list of candidates standing for Winchester City Council

The list of candidates for the Winchester City Council local election has been published.

By Toby Paine
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:58 pm

The election result will be announced on May 5 - residents will need to register before the deadline on April 14.

Residents have a choice between going to a polling station, voting by post or a proxy vote.

Below are all of the candidates within each ward.

Alresford & Itchen Valley

Lorraine Bailey - Conservative Party

Lucinda Graham - Green Party

Margot Power - Liberal Democrats

Tessa Valentine - Labour Party

Badgers Farm & Oliver’s Battery

Adrian Field - Labour Party

David Killeen - Conservative Party

Brian Laming - Liberal Democrats

Max Priesemann - Green Party

Bishop’s Waltham

Richard Cannon - Green Party

Steve Haines - Labour and Co-operative Party

Stephen Miller - Conservative Party

Jonathan Williams - Liberal Democrats

Central Meon Valley

Linda Gemmell - Conservative Party

Thomas Gregory - Liberal Democrats

Stefanie Patricia - Labour Party

Malcolm Wallace - Green Party

Colden Common & Twyford

Paul Brown - Labour Party

Sue Cook - Conservative Party

Jonny Morris - Liberal Democrats

Denmead

Caroline Brook - Conservative Party

Jenni Dixon - Green Party

Derrick Murray - Liberal Democrats

David Picton-Jones - Labour Party

Southwick & Wickham

Neil Cutler - Liberal Democrats

George Madgwick - Independent

Sandy Phillips-Lee - Conservative Party

Paul Sony - Labour Party

Julia Henriette - Green Party

St Barnabas

James Batho - Liberal Democrats

Reece Chadwick - Green Party

Andy Lai - Conservative Party

Lucy Sims - Labour Party

St Bartholomew

Kathleen Becker - Liberal Democrats

Patrick Davies - Labour Party

Sam Feltham - Conservative Party

Charlotte Harley - Green Party

St Michael

Peter Marsh - Labour Party

Fiona Mather - Conservative Party

Kate Needham - Green Party

Mark Reach - Liberal Democrats

St Paul

Giles Gooding - Green Party

Leo Keay - Conservative Party

Peter Rees - Labour Party

Lucille Thompson - Liberal Democrats

The Worthys

Signe Biddle - Conservative Party

Hannah Field - Labour Party

Jackie Porter - Liberal Democrats

Upper Meon Valley

Neil Bolton - Conservative Party

Richard Needham - Green Party

Yvette Riley - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Turner - Labour Party

Whiteley & Shedfield

Renee Lu - Conservative Party

Daniel Reid - Labour Party

Anne Small - Liberal Democrats

Wonston & Micheldever

Andy Adams - Liberal Democrats

Patrick Cunningham - Conservative Party

Samuel Jordan - Labour Party

Robert Parker - Green Party

