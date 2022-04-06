Voters in 14 wards will be able to go to the ballot box on May 5 as a third of its seats are decided.

The council is now sending out poll cards, although people can register to vote until Thursday, April 14 to take part.

Applications for postal votes can be made until 5pm on Tuesday, April 19. The deadline for proxy votes is 5pm on Tuesday, April 26.

Picture Bruce Rollinson

Sixty-one candidates have been nominated. The Lib Dems, Conservatives and Labour all have a candidate for each ward.

The full list is:

Baffins ward

Jason Christopher - Labour Party

Charlie Douglas - Conservative Party

Abdul Mohammed Kadir - Liberal Democrat

Paul Antony Oakley-Cleife - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Baffins First

Bob Simmonds - Green Party

Jeanette Lynne Smith - Independent

Central Southsea ward

George David Fielding - Labour Party

Menno Groen - Green Party

Jack Ethan Jackson - Conservative Party

Sarah Elisabeth Shreeve - Liberal Democrat

Charles Dickens ward

Yinka Adeniran - Labour Party

Maria Cole - Liberal Democrat

Chris Dike - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Charles Dickens First

Chris Pickett - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Renu Raj - Conservative Party

Copnor ward

Gordon Peter Candlish - Liberal Democrat

Raymond Kenneth Dent - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Copnor First

Tim Sheerman-Chase - Green Party

Ben Swann - Conservative Party

Mary Vallely - Labour Party

Cosham ward

Catherine Helena Cole - Liberal Democrat

Hannah Hockaday - Conservative Party

Mike Jerome - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Cosham First

Asghar Shah - Labour Party

Drayton & Farlington ward

Delwar Hussain Baig - Liberal Democrat

Simon Bosher - Conservative Party

Pooja Mishra Jha - Labour Party

Tom Oulds - Portsmouth Independents, Drayton and Farlington First

Eastney & Craneswater ward

Scott Philip Green - Conservative Party

Lee Matthew Tindal - Portsmouth Independents, Eastney & Craneswater First

Matthew Ray Winnington - Liberal Democrat

Craig Withey - Labour Party

Fratton ward

Tom Coles - Labour Party

David Edward Charles Fuller - Liberal Democrat

Paul Marvin Sweeney - Conservative Party

Hilsea ward

Frank Edward Jonas - Conservative Party

Julian Thomas Lewis - Labour Party

Emma Louise Kimberley Murphy - Green Party

Russell Peter William Simpson - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Hilsea First

Peter John Williams - Liberal Democrat

Milton ward

David Michael Chandler - Conservative Party

Sarah Louise Shilling Gilbert - Green Party

Steve Pitt - Liberal Democrat

Paula Ann Savage - Labour Party

Nelson ward

Nick Doyle - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Jason Fazackarley - Liberal Democrat

Spencer Roy Gardner - Conservative Party

Aimee-Louise Annette Gwyther - Labour Party

Duncan Stuart Robinson - Green Party

Paulsgrove ward

Nicky Dodd - Liberal Democrat

Raj Ghosh - Labour Party

Andy MacFarlane - Conservative Party

Brian John Madgwick - Portsmouth Independents, Putting PaulsgroveFirst

St Jude ward

Alicia Ruth Denny - Conservative Party

Ian David McCulloch - Green Party

Martin James Northern - Liberal Democrat

Judith Deborah Smyth - Labour Party

St Thomas ward

Joshua Anthony Allen - Labour Party

Mark Jeffery - Liberal Democrat

Robert Anthony Johnson - Conservative Party