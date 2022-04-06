Council elections 2022: Here are all the people standing for Portsmouth City Council
THE full list of candidates for the May elections to Portsmouth City Council has been published.
Voters in 14 wards will be able to go to the ballot box on May 5 as a third of its seats are decided.
The council is now sending out poll cards, although people can register to vote until Thursday, April 14 to take part.
Applications for postal votes can be made until 5pm on Tuesday, April 19. The deadline for proxy votes is 5pm on Tuesday, April 26.
Sixty-one candidates have been nominated. The Lib Dems, Conservatives and Labour all have a candidate for each ward.
The full list is:
Baffins ward
Jason Christopher - Labour Party
Charlie Douglas - Conservative Party
Abdul Mohammed Kadir - Liberal Democrat
Paul Antony Oakley-Cleife - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Baffins First
Bob Simmonds - Green Party
Jeanette Lynne Smith - Independent
Central Southsea ward
George David Fielding - Labour Party
Menno Groen - Green Party
Jack Ethan Jackson - Conservative Party
Sarah Elisabeth Shreeve - Liberal Democrat
Charles Dickens ward
Yinka Adeniran - Labour Party
Maria Cole - Liberal Democrat
Chris Dike - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Charles Dickens First
Chris Pickett - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Renu Raj - Conservative Party
Copnor ward
Gordon Peter Candlish - Liberal Democrat
Raymond Kenneth Dent - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Copnor First
Tim Sheerman-Chase - Green Party
Ben Swann - Conservative Party
Mary Vallely - Labour Party
Cosham ward
Catherine Helena Cole - Liberal Democrat
Hannah Hockaday - Conservative Party
Mike Jerome - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Cosham First
Asghar Shah - Labour Party
Drayton & Farlington ward
Delwar Hussain Baig - Liberal Democrat
Simon Bosher - Conservative Party
Pooja Mishra Jha - Labour Party
Tom Oulds - Portsmouth Independents, Drayton and Farlington First
Eastney & Craneswater ward
Scott Philip Green - Conservative Party
Lee Matthew Tindal - Portsmouth Independents, Eastney & Craneswater First
Matthew Ray Winnington - Liberal Democrat
Craig Withey - Labour Party
Fratton ward
Tom Coles - Labour Party
David Edward Charles Fuller - Liberal Democrat
Paul Marvin Sweeney - Conservative Party
Hilsea ward
Frank Edward Jonas - Conservative Party
Julian Thomas Lewis - Labour Party
Emma Louise Kimberley Murphy - Green Party
Russell Peter William Simpson - Portsmouth Independents, Putting Hilsea First
Peter John Williams - Liberal Democrat
Milton ward
David Michael Chandler - Conservative Party
Sarah Louise Shilling Gilbert - Green Party
Steve Pitt - Liberal Democrat
Paula Ann Savage - Labour Party
Nelson ward
Nick Doyle - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Jason Fazackarley - Liberal Democrat
Spencer Roy Gardner - Conservative Party
Aimee-Louise Annette Gwyther - Labour Party
Duncan Stuart Robinson - Green Party
Paulsgrove ward
Nicky Dodd - Liberal Democrat
Raj Ghosh - Labour Party
Andy MacFarlane - Conservative Party
Brian John Madgwick - Portsmouth Independents, Putting PaulsgroveFirst
St Jude ward
Alicia Ruth Denny - Conservative Party
Ian David McCulloch - Green Party
Martin James Northern - Liberal Democrat
Judith Deborah Smyth - Labour Party
St Thomas ward
Joshua Anthony Allen - Labour Party
Mark Jeffery - Liberal Democrat
Robert Anthony Johnson - Conservative Party
Elliott Lee - Green Party