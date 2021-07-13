Plans have been unveiled for the long-awaited redevelopment of Gosport’s waterfront, revamping the entire area.

Hampshire County Council has proposed to switch around the bus station and car park, with additional changes to the bus network.

Gosport Bus Station

These plans are years in the making, and Gosport’s council leader, Cllr Graham Burgess, can’t wait to get started.

He said: ‘This will make a tremendous difference to what we can do for Gosport.

‘It means I can finally take a wrecking ball to the bus station building – something I think many of us have been looking forward to.

‘We are looking with developers at what we can get in its place. It’s an iconic site in the centre of the waterfront and would look great with some shops, restaurants and so on.’

Gosport Borough Council leader, Cllr Graham Burgess. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The scheme will be funded by the government’s Transforming Cities Fund, with Gosport Borough Council previously costing up the scheme at £5m.

A total of £19.6m has been allocated to schemes across Gosport, Fareham and Havant to improve transport links.

Specific proposals are for the bus station to be moved to where the car park and taxi rank currently sits, with those being moved to The Esplanade and the western end of the bus station site respectively.

The county council hopes these changes will encourage more people to use public transport, travelling by bus and making the most of the Gosport Ferry.

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council and executive lead member for economy, transport and environment, said: ‘These are exciting proposals.

‘We want to improve facilities and networks for bus users as well as encourage more people to leave the car at home and use public transport, cycle, or walk, for their local journeys.

‘As we develop our plans, we will be seeking the views of local residents, businesses and other interested parties, through public engagement activities.

‘We’re keen to hear from as many people as possible.’

To give their thoughts on the proposals, people can go to the Hampshire County Council website.

