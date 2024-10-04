Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth City Council has become a council of sanctuary, pledging to create a “welcoming” culture for people in asylum or resettlement programmes.

The local authority has signed the Council of Sanctuary pledge, which is derived from the City of Sanctuary movement, whose mission is to provide coordinated support to groups helping those who are seeking sanctuary.

The pledge aims to support people already in the city, either through a legitimate asylum or resettlement programme, by improving their engagement with the council. It was signed by Portsmouth City Council’s chief executive Natalie Brahma-Pearl and councillors Simon Bosher, Charlotte Gerada and Steve Pitt, leaders of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat groups respectively.

Cllr Pitt, leader of the council, said: “Signing this pledge is a symbol of our commitment to create a culture that is inclusive, welcoming, and compassionate.

“By becoming a Council of Sanctuary, we join a network of cities and towns across the country to support the welfare of those seeking sanctuary. We are grateful to all the groups and individuals that joined us to recognise the occasion and we will continue to ensure those fleeing from violence and persecution feel safe in our city”.

The pledge’s wording endorses the values and principles of the City of Sanctuary charter while recognising the contribution of sanctuary seekers. Additionally, it agrees to be contacted by the initiate for further collaboration and practical actions to promote the vision.

The process has sparked controversy, as the Portsmouth Independent Party (PIP) wished to postpone signing the pledge until after conducting a city-wide survey to gauge residents’ agreement.

Councillor George Madgwick, leader of PIP, said he was “disappointed” that group leaders signed the pledge, which he claims supports people who “have entered the country illegally”.

“I find the council, as a local taxpayer-funded operation, actively endorsing such a pledge that indirectly encourages people to commit crimes as a real dangerous message and I question its legality,” he added.

He added that the city-wide survey results will be published in November. As previously reported, a representative of the City of Sanctuary charity assured the status simply promotes integration and that the title can “prompt misinterpretation”.