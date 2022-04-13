Households will receive a council tax rebate this spring after the government announced a series of measures to ease the pressure of skyrocketing bills.

Rishi Sunak announced the rebate in February ahead of the energy price cap increase in April.

Here's when you will receive the £150 council tax rebate.

But when will households in Portsmouth receive the payment and who is eligible?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the council tax rebate?

The rebate is a one-off £150 payment which is a part of a £9.1 billion Treasury support package.

The government also announced a £200 Energy Bill Support Scheme which will be paid later this year.

Unlike the energy bill scheme, the council tax rebate will not need to be repaid.

The rebate will be provided as a separate payment, rather than as part of your council tax bill.

It will be paid to households whose home was in council tax bands A to D in England on April 1.

The bands include around 20 million homes, including 95 per cent of rented properties.

How to check your council tax band

Households in Portsmouth can find out their council tax band by entering their postcode on this website.

This service can also be used to challenge your council tax band if you think it is wrong.

The band is based on the price the property would have been sold for on the open market on April 1, 1991 in England.

Bands A to D in England covers properties with a rateable value of up to £88,000.

When will the council tax rebate be paid in Portsmouth?

Eligible households should receive the £150 rebate soon.

The government website states: ‘All council tax rebate grants should be paid as soon as possible from April.’

Households were urged to ensure that they had swapped over to direct debit before April so they could receive the rebate as quickly as possible.

According to the Portsmouth City Council website, those who are eligible and use direct debit will receive the payment before the end of April.

If you do not wish to set up a direct debit payment, Portsmouth City Council will invite you to provide your information to verify whether you are eligible.

This will take place between May and June this year.