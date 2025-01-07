Southsea Community Cinema on Palmerston Road

Portsmouth City Council’s licensing team is set to decide the age ratings for two pro-Palestine documentaries being shown at Southsea Cinema.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will meet tomorrow (8 January 2025) to make the decision on request by the Portsmouth Film Society CIC.

The films are part of a three-part series by award-winning Platform Films, which will be screened in Southsea this month. The series includes Big Lie I: Oh Jeremy Corbyn, which caused controversy after its release in February 2023. The documentary faced screening cancellations across the country, including at Glastonbury Festival.

The council gave the film a PG rating in July 2023, and it will be shown again on 22 and 25 January.

The other two films in the series, Big Lie II: Starmer and the Genocide and Big Lie III: Censoring Palestine, are scheduled to be screened on 22 and 26 January, subject to receiving age ratings.

Big Lie II examines protests, demonstrations, and the stance of Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, featuring contributions from Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Feinstein, George Galloway, and activist Huda Amori. The third film, Censoring Palestine, argues that information about Gaza is being censored by mainstream and social media and explores the use of counter-terrorism laws to silence dissent.

Director Chris Reeves said: “Together the films tell a story of a rotten and corrupt British establishment which is conspiring with Israel and the US to exterminate the innocent people of Palestine. It is a truly terrifying picture.”

The first documentary, Oh Jeremy Corbyn: The Big Lie, received mixed reactions. Supporters, such as Jewish Voice for Labour, view it as a critique of anti-Semitism allegations during Corbyn’s leadership. Israeli academic Moshe Machover called these allegations “one of the Big Lies of our time.”

However, critics argue that the film promotes conspiracy theories and downplays concerns about anti-Semitism. Its planned screening at Glastonbury Festival was cancelled after organisers deemed it “not appropriate.”

Supporters of Big Lie II claim it sheds light on the UK's role in Gaza and accuses the mainstream media of under reporting protests. Critics, however, argue the film lacks political depth and leans into conspiracy theories, particularly regarding Starmer's motivations.

The world premiere of Big Lie III is expected on 22 January.