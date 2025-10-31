Council to unveil £110m plan to improve safety in social housing

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council is set to outline major plans to improve safety and energy efficiency in its social housing stock next week.

The Buildings Project 2030 forms part of the council’s ongoing work to meet new government standards introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Under the proposals, the council aims to accelerate planned maintenance and building safety work across its 22 high-rise blocks.

Cllr Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Tackling Homelessness, said: “It’s fair to say the government requirements for social housing in recent years have created an opportunity to invest in our stock and speed up planned maintenance to make sure our tenants live in safe, decent homes.

“I’m impressed with the amount of work that has already been completed and am sure our tenants appreciate the meaningful improvements we are making that will benefit every one of them.”

Landlords are now required to provide clear data and evidence showing compliance with the new standards and demonstrating that they are delivering good-quality services to tenants.

In response, the council introduced an improvement plan to upgrade homes and develop a more detailed understanding of its housing stock.

What was originally a seven-year building safety programme has now been shortened to five years, with the council expecting to complete or be in the process of completing works on most high-rises by 2030. The total investment is expected to reach £110m.

Residents in tower blocks will see upgrades to their homes over the next five years, though some may need to move out temporarily while work is carried out. The council says tenants will receive plenty of notice and full support from its housing teams.

Other strands of work include large-scale stock condition surveys, updated electrical inspections, and improving and issuing energy performance certificates.

The plans follow a report earlier this year in which the Regulator for Social Housing gave Portsmouth City Council a C3 rating.

The rating cited issues including outstanding fire safety remedial actions, outdated electrical condition tests and incomplete stock condition surveys.

Cllr Sanders will note the report during a cabinet decision meeting on 7/11/2025.