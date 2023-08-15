Council will “look at all the options available” regarding electric water-quality signage on Hayling Island

READ NOW: Man charged

The signs would keep the public informed about water quality conditions and recent stormwater discharges.

Pictured is: Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council. Picture: Sarah Standing (040523-7640)

Earlier this month, David Dangerfield, the EA’s director of water, land and biodiversity clarified that beach signage is provided by councils and administered by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

When asked about the response, Cllr Rennie said: “It is clearly disappointing that they’re not being more proactive on this, the Environment Agency could have taken a similar line to their counterparts in Scotland.

“Yet again it feels that some of these national agencies are pushing their problems down onto local authorities when actually they could be taking the lead themselves and providing solutions.

“I would certainly be contacting DEFRA but I think ultimately as the sloping shoulders approach from the EA they are, in my mind, the statutory body for this issue. The Scottish EA are doing this and they have the same powers.”

Cllr Rennie’s original letter was written in reaction to a motion, tabled by the Labour group leader Cllr Phil Munday, which called on the council to “investigate the installation of electronic signage on Beachlands, Hayling Island, in order to give beach-goers timely and accurate sewage pollution warnings”.

Cllr Munday said the council leader “was trying to extrapolate a situation in Scotland” and that the council should be proactive in providing the signage.

“It was always in my view a red herring,” he added. “It was never going to run – the government is in a position where it hasn’t got enough money to do some of the basics. To be asking them to do this is unrealistic.

“What we were suggesting was there would be local support for this from traders and businesses on Hayling Island because they want to encourage more people to visit the island and feel safe when they go in the water.

“We even said that we could do crowd-funding if we need to – I wanted us to commit to doing it and was not allowed to put the motion in that way because it committed the council to spend money.

“He’s now trying to change the narrative about government failing local authorities when actually councils never expected that outcome from the government – it’s about us doing it ourselves.

“Funding could be generated without cost to the council – the obvious source is Southern Water who are desperate at the moment to get a better public profile. The motion was passed unanimously so it’s the wish of the council so we need to get on and deliver it – certainly next year.”

When asked about Labour’s motion, Cllr Rennie acknowledged the council supports the motion and that all options are being investigated.

He said: “One of the reasons why I wrote to the EA is that there are a number of challenges with the council moving ahead with the electronic signage.

“Not least because we don’t own the data that would go onto the signs so that’s why I felt the EA is far better placed to do it. We are very conscious of wanting to better inform our residents who use the water, we’re very concerned over water quality so, therefore, we will certainly be investigating this and trying to find a solution for beach users.