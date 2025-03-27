Fareham town centre’s state-of-the-art entertainment venue is a destination for live shows after selling more than 100,000 tickets in the six months since opening, bosses have hailed.

Since Fareham Live opened on 28 September, the 800-seat theatre and 120-seat secondary theatre space has sold over 100,000 tickets for a vast range of shows.

Next week, Fareham Borough Council’s leisure and community scrutiny panel will hear about Fareham Live’s success.

Pictured is: (l-r) Rosemary Squire, joint CEO Trafalgar Entertainment, Simon Martin, leader of Fareham Borough Council, Howard Panter, joint CEO and creative director Trafalgar Entertainment, cllr. Connie Hockley, Chris McGuigan, group commercial director Trafalgar Theatres, Helen Enright, CEO Trafalgar Theatres and Gavin Shuman, venue director Fareham Live Trafalgar Theatres. Picture: Sarah Standing (240924-2004) | Sarah Standing

Performances so far have included The Rocky Horror Show starring Jason Donovan and The Merchant of Venice 1936 starring Tracy-Ann Oberman.

The documents for April 2’s meeting said: “The venue has quickly become a destination for live entertainment, drawing thousands of audiences from across the county to see a whole variety of shows.”

“The venue team will now be focusing its attention on the community offering and the introduction of daytime activities such as low-impact exercise classes and musical recitals.”

Ahead of the meeting, executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Connie Hockley (Con, Titchfield), said: “The lead up to the opening of Fareham Live was an absolute whirlwind of activity and I cannot believe it has been open for six months already!

“I would like to thank Trafalgar Theatres for organising such a fantastic range of shows and performances, which has resulted in the sale of over 100,000 tickets! The venue is already having such a positive impact for the community, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next six months will bring.”

Helen Enright, chief executive of Trafalgar Theatres, the operator of Fareham Live, said: “The past six months have been an incredible journey. We couldn’t be more thrilled and thankful with the positive response we have received from the Fareham community. With a great year ahead, we look forward to bringing more world-class entertainment to Fareham.”

Acts planned for later this year include popular musical Blood Brothers in April, local hometown Strictly dancer Kai Widdrington in June, and legendary astronaut Tim Peake in October.