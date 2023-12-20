Christmas week can bring fun, family and festive cheer, but also a rude awakening as the bin collectors unexpectedly turn down your road at the break of dawn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To avoid cold feet as you rush outside in your slippers, here is a list of the bin collection times over Christmas for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. This year Christmas and Boxing Day fall on a Monday and Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Christmas bin schedule: All rubbish and recycling that is scheduled to be collected between Monday, December 25 and Friday, January 12 will be affected.

From Monday, December 25 until Friday, January 5 all refuse and recycling collections will be taken two working days later than the scheduled collection day, inclusive of Saturdays. If your usual collection day falls on Friday, December 29, it will be collected on Tuesday, January 2. As of Monday, January 8 the collection days will be a day later than scheduled until normal service resumes on Monday, January 15. If you do miss your collection day, you can book a visit to the Port Solent household waste recycling centre which is open seven days a week (except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For full details please visit the Portsmouth City Council website.

Gosport borough

There are currently strikes scheduled that will affect the collection times for Gosport Borough Council, starting on Boxing Day and continuing for 12 days through the Christmas and New Year period. If the strikes do not go ahead the collections will take place one day later than the scheduled day. Christmas tree collections will take place between January 15 and 26. Collection need to be booked with Streetscene on 08000 198598. For further details please visit the Gosport Borough Council website.

Fareham borough

If your usual refuse collection days are Monday or Tuesday, then these will be collected on Wednesday, December 27 for the week of Christmas. From December 27 onwards the usual collection days will be a day later, excluding Saturdays, until Thursday, January 4 when normal service resumes. There is one exception with the Friday, December 29 collection day remaining unchanged. For recycling, the timetable is the same as the refuse one barring two exceptions. If your usual recycling collection falls on Christmas day (Monday, December 25), this will be collected on Thursday, December 28. The recycling collection for Friday, December 29 will be collected on Tuesday, January 2. Normal service will then resume on Wednesday, January 3. Garden waste collections will stop on Friday, December 22. Collection will resume for the east of the borough on January 8 and the west on January 15.

For further details please visit the Fareham Borough Council website.

Havant borough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday, December 25 until Friday, January 5 all refuse and recycling collections will be taken two working days later than the scheduled collection day, inclusive of Saturdays. If your usual collection day would fall on Friday, December 29, it will be collected on Tuesday, January 2. All collections between Monday, January 8 and Friday, January 12 will take place a day later with normal service resuming on Monday, January 15. For further details please visit the Havant Borough Council website.

East Hampshire district

If your refuse, recycling and glass collections are scheduled for Monday, December 25 they will now be collected two days earlier on Saturday, December 23. From Tuesday, December 26 onwards, all collections will take place a day later until Monday, January 9 when normal service will resume. Garden waste collection will be suspended from Monday, December 25 until Monday, January 8. Real Christmas trees will be collected from January 8. Trees that are over 6ft will need to cut into smaller pieces in which one person could lift.

For further details please visit the East Hampshire District Council website.

Winchester district