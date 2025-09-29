Hampshire County Council will announce which proposed e-bike parking bay locations in Totton and Gosport will get a licence by the end of October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After reviewing the “high volume” of letters received from the public consultation, the council will update the website to indicate which bay locations are eligible for a license.

According to the council, a public meeting is not required as part of the process, and the information will be published online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voi bikes are set to be rolled out across Totton and Gosport | John Devlin / The Scotsman

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said that the scheme aims to provide a “more sustainable” and “convenient” travel option, thereby reducing local traffic congestion and pollution.

The spokesperson said that under the Highways Act, if consent is not received from owners and occupiers, that area cannot be included in the final rollout.

It added: “The feedback is now being reviewed before decisions are made on where the bays could be installed, including consideration of alternative locations.”

The council is currently considering which proposed parking bay sites have not received consent as outlined in the Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are reviewing the responses and working closely with the scheme operator, Voi, to identify which sites can move forward to secure a license.

There are 43 locations selected under the ‘Totton and Gosport bikeshare’ scheme, which will offer approximately 100 e-bikes parking bays across the areas.

However, some of the proposed locations have been criticised by residents of Totton, who are concerned about their privacy and the potential impact on their homes due to their proximity.

Recently, the New Forest MP, Julian Lewis, accused Hampshire County Council of “imposing” the scheme on residents, a move that will harm their quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four petitions were submitted to the county council opposing the proposed installation of e-bike bays at four locations in Totton.

In total, these petitions were signed by approximately 300 people who are against the plans.