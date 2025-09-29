Date set for major update as Totton and Gosport get 100 new Voi e-bikes to hire
After reviewing the “high volume” of letters received from the public consultation, the council will update the website to indicate which bay locations are eligible for a license.
According to the council, a public meeting is not required as part of the process, and the information will be published online.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said that the scheme aims to provide a “more sustainable” and “convenient” travel option, thereby reducing local traffic congestion and pollution.
The spokesperson said that under the Highways Act, if consent is not received from owners and occupiers, that area cannot be included in the final rollout.
It added: “The feedback is now being reviewed before decisions are made on where the bays could be installed, including consideration of alternative locations.”
The council is currently considering which proposed parking bay sites have not received consent as outlined in the Act.
They are reviewing the responses and working closely with the scheme operator, Voi, to identify which sites can move forward to secure a license.
There are 43 locations selected under the ‘Totton and Gosport bikeshare’ scheme, which will offer approximately 100 e-bikes parking bays across the areas.
However, some of the proposed locations have been criticised by residents of Totton, who are concerned about their privacy and the potential impact on their homes due to their proximity.
Recently, the New Forest MP, Julian Lewis, accused Hampshire County Council of “imposing” the scheme on residents, a move that will harm their quality of life.
Four petitions were submitted to the county council opposing the proposed installation of e-bike bays at four locations in Totton.
In total, these petitions were signed by approximately 300 people who are against the plans.