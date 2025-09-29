Date set for major update as Totton and Gosport get 100 new Voi e-bikes to hire

Natalia Forero
By Natalia Forero

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Hampshire County Council will announce which proposed e-bike parking bay locations in Totton and Gosport will get a licence by the end of October.

After reviewing the “high volume” of letters received from the public consultation, the council will update the website to indicate which bay locations are eligible for a license.

According to the council, a public meeting is not required as part of the process, and the information will be published online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Voi bikes are set to be rolled out across Totton and Gosportplaceholder image
Voi bikes are set to be rolled out across Totton and Gosport | John Devlin / The Scotsman

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said that the scheme aims to provide a “more sustainable” and “convenient” travel option, thereby reducing local traffic congestion and pollution.

The spokesperson said that under the Highways Act, if consent is not received from owners and occupiers, that area cannot be included in the final rollout.

It added: “The feedback is now being reviewed before decisions are made on where the bays could be installed, including consideration of alternative locations.”

The council is currently considering which proposed parking bay sites have not received consent as outlined in the Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are reviewing the responses and working closely with the scheme operator, Voi, to identify which sites can move forward to secure a license.

There are 43 locations selected under the ‘Totton and Gosport bikeshare’ scheme, which will offer approximately 100 e-bikes parking bays across the areas.

However, some of the proposed locations have been criticised by residents of Totton, who are concerned about their privacy and the potential impact on their homes due to their proximity.

Recently, the New Forest MP, Julian Lewis, accused Hampshire County Council of “imposing” the scheme on residents, a move that will harm their quality of life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four petitions were submitted to the county council opposing the proposed installation of e-bike bays at four locations in Totton.

In total, these petitions were signed by approximately 300 people who are against the plans.

Related topics:Hampshire County CouncilE-bikesGosportLocal Democracy Reporting Service
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice