Planning chiefs have approved the construction of four larges homes in Hampshire but put in restrictions to stop them being instantly used as shared housing.

Developer Ryan Punia of Solent Design Ltd won permission from councillors for the two-storey homes on land at St Joseph Close in Park Gate.

Residents submitted 12 letters of objection raising fears the properties would be used as houses of multiple occupancy.

Fareham Borough Council planning committee October 10 | LDRS

Each of homes will have five bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, plus four parking spaces and two visitor spaces.

Council officers told Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee on October 15 they had removed permitted development rights from the scheme, which means the developer would have to apply to turn them into HMOs in future.

Permission was previously granted for five homes on the site. Four of these have already been built. The site is designated as housing in the council’s local plan.

Plans for houses at St Joseph's Close, Locks Heath | Solent Design ltd/LDRS

A contribution towards building social housing would have been required if the developer built ten homes.

Councillor Ian Bastable (Con, Park Gate) said: “I am disappointed there is no affordable housing contribution for the site and the piecemeal way the whole site has been brought forward.”

Residents’ objections also raised the lack of social housing, surface water drainage, and the loss of a willow tree to make way for the access road.

Plans showing the difference in height between new homes and their neighbours | Solent Design Ltd/LDRS

The identically designed properties are two storeys tall with a third floor in the roof, and a cycle shed in the rear garden. At nine metres tall, they will stand higher than neighbouring houses and have front facing dormers and rear roof lights.

A refuse bin collection point will be adjacent to the site entrance so bin lorries will use the turning point in St Joesph’s Close.

The committee approved the application overall with seven votes in favour, but both Cllr Bastable and Councillor Paul Whittle (Con, Portchester Wicor) voted against the application.

Cllr Whittle said: “I am struck by the fact the four, five-bedroom homes are squeezing a quart into a pint pot, it feels like over development.”

A previous application for five homes was rejected in October last year.

