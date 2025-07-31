A school which wanted to give a new lease of life to unused changing rooms has had its plans approved.

The new space, to be used for school clubs, will free up spaces for the children in the wrap-around care provision that currently have limited access.

Hampshire County Council has approved spending £95,000 to refurbish disused changing rooms at Denmead Junior School’s swimming pool.

The project will create a space for breakfast, after-school, and holiday clubs, along with a multi-use area.

Works will include the refurbishment of the toilets, blocking up some doors, taking down stud walls, installing IT provision including Wi-Fi, and fitting a small kitchenette.

According to the plan, a door will be installed to connect the playground with the changing rooms. This will provide direct access for children in wrap-around care to the external play areas without entering the main school building.

During the school day, the school, in Bere Road, plans to use this space for small group work or one-to-one sessions if a child needs to step out of class temporarily to support their regulation.

They will also be able to use the kitchenette for cooking lessons, which is currently not available in the school building.

The works will be carried out during the summer holidays.