Developers eye Havant house to be turned into home for vulnerable children
Stella Kahonde of Letombo Limited has submitted plans to Havant Borough Council to turn a house at 43 Prospect Lane, Havant, into a small children’s home.
The company specialising in residential care activities requires a change of use from residential, a move it says will create two part-time and two full-time jobs.
The planning statement said the home would be for “up to three children aged between 10 to 16 years old” who will live there full-time under the supervision of professional carers.
It said that there would be minimal external changes to the four-bedroom house but internal changes will be made to ensure it can be used as a children’s home.
“The development will provide a vital community service, supporting the wellbeing of vulnerable children while maintaining the character and amenity of the local area,” said the planning statement.
The site will keep the two car parking bays with six cycle spaces already there.
Havant planners have set April 29 as a target date for a decision on application APP/25/00148.
