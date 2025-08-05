A planning application has been submitted to store food waste at a quarry near Fareham for the first time.

The proposal comes as new government recycling rules require all large businesses to separate food waste from regular rubbish.

Downend Quarry in Downend Road, on the outskirts of Portchester near Fareham, currently only takes waste wood, metals, plastic, paper, cardboard and rubber.

The proposed containers for Downend Quarry, Portchester | Veolia/Hampshire County Council/LDRS

To cope with the increase in waste, Veolia submitted a planning application to Hampshire County Council to start storing food waste at the site.

The plan will involve the installation of up to five large sealed metal containers to store food waste until it is moved to a suitable anaerobic digestion site.

The organic waste is then converted into biogas, which is used to provide heat, electricity or fuel.

Two residents have objected to the plan. Mandy Stephens expressed concern about the increase in noise and the potential for pests to attack the site.

She also said that the railway bridge is already “dangerous” for pedestrians, and the increase in large vehicles will make it even worse.

In this aspect, Robert Stephens said the increase in traffic may result in an injury to those crossing the bridge.

Mr Stephens said: “The increase in heavy vehicle road traffic on an already overloaded Downend road and railway bridge will cause more traffic congestion.

“The bridge over the train tracks has no pedestrian access and will make it more perilous for any foot traffic and may result in injury to anyone using the bridge.

“Currently, the cars, pedestrians and coaches do not fit on the bridge, making it a life-threatening experience for pedestrians crossing this bridge.”

Residents will also be required to separate food waste by March 2026, while small businesses with fewer than ten employees have until March 2027 to implement the changes.