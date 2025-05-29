A Hampshire school for children with special educational needs, which was severely damaged by fire, will get a new building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairways School in New Road, Swanwick, was damaged by fire in July 2021, rendering the buildings unusable, and children have been learning in temporary buildings ever since.

Mac McHugh, applicant on behalf of Fairways Community Benefit Society, was granted approval from Fareham Borough Council planning chiefs to replace the existing temporary school buildings, move the existing modular buildings, create a new school, improve existing access and car parking, and move the games area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair Ways School in Swanwick after fire in July 2021

The decision notice said: “The premises shall be used as a school for pupils with special emotional and mental health needs only.”

The approval for this second planning application reference P/24/1616/FP comes just in time as permission for the temporary buildings runs out in May 2025. A total of 16 modular buildings were set up in the car park after the fire, with parking moved elsewhere on the site.

Fair Ways School is planning a rebuild for a second time after a fire damaged the site in 2021 | Council documents/LDRS

The proposed school building comprises a new building arranged together with some of the existing modular buildings around a central courtyard. The two blocks will provide 25 classrooms with a larger area for teaching art, said the final officer’s report.

The school will increase its capacity to accommodate up to 25 pupils and 30 staff, providing one-to-one or one to one-to-two teaching spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final officer’s report said: “The proposed building is located beyond the settlement policy boundary, however it is located within an existing school campus and has been sensitively designed to minimise the impact on the wider area and neighbouring properties.

Children have been learning in temporary buildings since 2021 | Planning documents/LDRS

“The proposed building would provide a high-quality learning environment for children with special educational needs for which there is great demand.”

To protect neighbours from potential disturbance the school opening times will be 7.30am-6.30pm, Mondays to Fridays and 9.00am-1pm Saturdays. The school shall not be open on Sundays/bank or public holidays, said the documents.

The planning assessment said material will be used to identify different areas of the school, and to provide a cheerful environment for both staff and pupils. The cladding materials chosen have been selected to be ‘friendly’ to users and also resilient to wear and tear.