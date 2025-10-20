Nearly 100 homes will be used for social housing after councillors approved a developer’s change of plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vivid Homes has built 95 homes on land east of Southampton Road in Titchfield and had earmarked 39 of these for social housing.

But now Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee has approved a deed of variation to allow all 95 homes for this use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Borough Council planning meeting October 15 | LDRS

Council officer Susannah Emery said Vivid wants to use the extra 56 for social rent, a move welcomed by councils’ housing and officers as it is the most affordable type of social housing.

She said: “It will be good to meet the needs of the council’s affordable housing register.”

Councillor David Foot (Con, Fareham Park), chairman of the planning committee, said: “This can only be a good thing in my view, and it will be nice to see those houses occupied after such a long time.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the application on October 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Fred Birkett, executive member for housing previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the change would mean 71 homes will be social rent and 24 would be shared ownership.

Works on associated pedestrian and cycle highway improvements are nearly finished.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/