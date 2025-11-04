Fareham council tackles wild rumours of asylum seekers being housed in new Titchfield homes
Fareham Borough Council leader Simon Martin spoke at an executive meeting on Monday, November 3 on Vivid’s development of 95 homes in Southampton Road, Titchfield.
Councillor Martin said people on the council’s housing waiting list are now being matched with the properties.
He hit out at rumours that the homes – a mix of social rent and shared ownership properties – will be used to house asylum seekers.
Cllr Martin said: “Any rumours that these homes are for asylum seekers are wholly incorrect.”
He added said: “This development of 95 homes from Vivid is a welcome boost to affordable housing supply in the borough.”
Most of the homes will be available at a social rent, and the remaining homes will be available as low-cost home ownership.
The social rent homes are for households who meet the requirements to be on the council’s housing waiting list.
Residents will be moving in later this month as essential highway works on the A27 have finished.