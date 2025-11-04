A council leader has said rumours that asylum seekers will be housed in 95 affordable homes recently finished in Hampshire are “wholly incorrect”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham Borough Council leader Simon Martin spoke at an executive meeting on Monday, November 3 on Vivid’s development of 95 homes in Southampton Road, Titchfield.

Councillor Martin said people on the council’s housing waiting list are now being matched with the properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Borough Council's executive meeting, November 3 | LDRS

He hit out at rumours that the homes – a mix of social rent and shared ownership properties – will be used to house asylum seekers.

Cllr Martin said: “Any rumours that these homes are for asylum seekers are wholly incorrect.”

He added said: “This development of 95 homes from Vivid is a welcome boost to affordable housing supply in the borough.”

Most of the homes will be available at a social rent, and the remaining homes will be available as low-cost home ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The social rent homes are for households who meet the requirements to be on the council’s housing waiting list.

Residents will be moving in later this month as essential highway works on the A27 have finished.