A childhood home known as Doctor’s Corner is set to be demolished.

The bungalow at 47 Locks Road, Locks Heath, will be replaced by seven new homes after Fareham Borough Council granted planning permission on September 10.

The development will feature three detached four-bedroom houses and four semi-detached three-bedroom homes, complete with parking and gardens.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee meeting on September 10 | LDRS

The application was submitted by Charlotte Burwell, who has a personal connection to the property.

She said: “I want others to enjoy living in this area just as we were fortunate to do.

“Submitting this application was not an easy decision.

“I have a strong emotional attachment to this plot.

“The bungalow on it, which my father designed, was my childhood home from 1967, and my parents lived here for 55 years.”

Her father, a local GP, passed away three years ago at the age of 93.

He and his colleague and neighbour built a doctor’s surgery between their houses, and the area was known as doctor’s corner.

It is now the site of The Mulberry Bush Nursery.

Ms Burwell has acknowledged the unease some residents may feel regarding the changes.

The planning application received 13 letters of objection, including one from The Fareham Society.

Concerns were raised over trees being cut down, as the “verdant” character and appearance of Locks Road and the surrounding area is deemed important.

Other objections centred on increased traffic, with one resident stating: “The traffic adds to the congestion and increases the risk of accidents.”

Additional worries included the loss of green space, highway safety, impact on air quality, overpopulation of the area, and the accumulative impact of other development within the area.

Members of the council expressed concerns about protecting trees and the ecological habitat.

A council officer confirmed the plans include an ecological buffer around the rear of the site to safeguard wildlife.

This area will not be used as a garden.

