A developer has made a bid to convert a Fareham town centre maisonette above shops into a six-bed shared home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Ashbourne Assets and Investments Ltd have submitted plans to Fareham Borough Council to convert an existing five-bedroom maisonette to a six-bedroom HMO.

The heritage, design and access statement submitted by The Steven Barlow Partnership said the 575 square metre site, at 160C West Street is within the town centre’s secondary shopping area and is a non-designated heritage asset.

Street scene along West Street, Fareham, with plans submitted to convert maisonette above shops to 6 bedroom HMO | The Steven Barlow Partnership/LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frontage of the building forms the end property of an early 19th century terrace from 160-184 West Street which is included on the council’s local list of historic buildings.

The current maisonette, with an entrance off West Street, sits above two of the three retail units fronting West Street at 160, 160a and 160b.

Proposed new plans include the entrance hall with access remaining off West Street. The first floor will have two bedrooms, a storeroom, a bathroom, a kitchen/dining room and living room. The second floor proposes four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The plans do not propose changes to the ground floor shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the conversion, the upper floor windows at the front will be replaced with double or triple glazed PVCu framed vertical sliding sash windows with white frames.

All the rear windows are to be replaced with double or triple glazed PVCu framed windows with white frames.

Three cycle spaces are proposed for occupants at the rear garden with no car parking facility.

The plans show a bin store to hold three bins that comprise of 1×240 litre waste bin, 1×240 litre recycle bin and a 1×140 litre food bin. The plans also show the location of the commercial bins used by the shops.

Planning chiefs will decide this planning application reference P/25/1074/FP by October 10.