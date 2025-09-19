Civic chiefs are set to visit a derelict bungalow before deciding if they can approve a bid to convert it into a four-bedroom house.

Councillors at a heated Fareham Borough Council planning committee said they wanted to see Waterside, a bungalow on Deane’s Park Road, after nearly 20 residents objected.

If approved, applicant Michael Walker would add an extra storey and expand the building to the rear to allow a large balcony that will overlook Fareham Lake.

Fareham Borough Council planning committee meeting on September 10 | LDRS

Mr Walker said: “Waterside is completely derelict and uninhabitable and in places dangerous because it has not been lived in for a number of years.

“It also attracts anti-social behaviour and rats.”

Some 19 people have raised concerns about the plans.

Many were worried about the new house not blending in, being overbearing, impacting the character of the area, overlooking neighbours’ homes and balconies, being an eyesore, and causing a lack of parking and traffic.

Neighbour Wendy Douglas said the extension would “hugely overdevelop” the site and affect neighbours – with two other homes already built on the large plot.

She said: “No one objects to the bungalow being developed because it’s in a beautiful location and will make an amazing home. But it should stay as a bungalow.”

Councillor Lisa Whittle (Con, Fareham Town) said: “The 1.6 metre increase in the building’s height would impact the neighbours’ light, privacy and outlook in a negative way.”

She added that the house would be moved three metres towards a well-used footpath and oak tree to the rear of Waterside, along the lakeside.

Cllr Paul Whittle tried to put forward a motion to reject the plans but councillors agreed to defer it instead subject to a site visit.

To view the application, go to planning reference P/25/0879/FP at fareham.gov.uk

